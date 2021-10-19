Kick It in These Celeb-Approved Sneakers From Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

One silver lining of this turbulent time? Sneakers are the new stilettos. Back in the day, you could never get away with wearing tennis shoes out on the town. But today, sneakers are a staple that you can dress up or down. Comfortable footwear can take you from a cardio run to a coffee run — so why suffer in painful pumps when you could stroll in soft sneakers?

Here at Shop With Us, we always try to keep up with the latest trends. When it comes to narrowing down which pieces to purchase, a celeb’s seal of approval seals the deal. This season, we’ve noticed that there’s one shoe that has really made a splash in the fashion scene: New Balance sneakers. This classic style is back again, and many stars are sporting these athletic kicks. Olivia Wilde recently wore New Balances with ripped jeans and a sweater in Los Angeles, while Emily Ratajkowski opted for a sweat set in New York City. And our ultimate style inspo Hailey Bieber teamed her New Balances with leggings and an oversized pullover. Now you can recreate these looks yourself at Zappos!

The New Balance Classics ML574v2 Sneakers belong in the Sneaker Hall of Fame, along with Nike Air Force Ones and Converse High-Tops — quite frankly, they’re iconic. One shopper even called them “legendary.” Constructed for all-day comfort, these sneakers contain soft lining, a heel insert for added support, a removable foam insole and a midsole for extra cushioning. And the sleek silhouette features a suede and mesh upper. While the 574 style comes in 13 different colors, we’re partial to the neutral shades: Grey, Nimbus Cloud and Summer Fog/White. These versatile tones will match virtually any outfit!

Shoppers rave that these lightweight sneakers are a step above the rest. “Very comfortable, stylish, fits very well,” a five-star review said. “One of the most comfortable shoes I’ve every purchased.” Another shopper echoed that sentiment: “This is a perfect shoe for most outfits. It is casual, comfortable, and affordable. Definitely worth the investment.” And one review declared, “The 574 Core shoe has always been my favorite. The white and grey combination looks amazing — perfect clean look!”

There are countless ways to style these trendy New Balance sneakers. Emulate @emrata and rock these kicks with sweatpants or a workout set for an easy daytime ensemble. You could also pair these Classics with a casual dress and jacket. These Zappos sneakers are bound to be your new go-to shoes!

