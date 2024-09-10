Your account
15 Butter-Soft Suede Fashion Essentials That Look Just as Good as They Feel

By
Suede Fall Fashion
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Fall is here, so it’s time to cozy up in plush fabrics that look good and feel even better against your skin. From body-hugging spandex to chunky knits, fuzzy corduroy and leathery soft suede, there are so many materials to swoon over. Right now, we’re honing in on suede.

When you think of suede you probably have luxurious boots or accessories on your mind. However, you can find stylish tops, curve-loving trousers and cozy outerwear in suede, too. You can channel various fashion trends when rocking suede. Want to pay homage to the yee-haw agenda? Rock a suede jacket with fringe accents along the sleeves. Maybe you want to serve office siren vibes? All you need is a fitted suede pencil skirt or maxi dress. The options are endless. We’ve rounded up a fashionable list of the best suede pieces that make you look fashionable and chic. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this flattering suede jacket because it’s so soft. If you ask Us, this brown shade is a neutral hue that will look perfect paired with other autumn-friendly colors!

2. Luxe Lookalike: Get ready to look like the ultimate influencer in these comfy suede clogs. They so sleek and stylish, they look just like ones from a designer brand!

3. Bestseller: This slouchy bag was just released on Amazon and it’s already the retailer’s No. 1 new release!

4. Moto Moment: Love a moto jacket moment? This cropped jacket channels the biker chic style!

5. Short ‘N Sweet: You’ll be equal parts cute and comfy in this butter-soft mini skirt. It features a subtle slit that adds a touch of sass!

6. Cozy Kicks: These vibrant yellow Adidas Handball Spezial Sneakers are the ultimate pop of color. The suede fabric gives them a muted style that’s perfect for fall!

7. The Statement Maker: Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Megan Fox are huge fans of affordable fashion brand JW Pei. The celeb-loved brand has an eye-catching tote bag that looks so luxurious!

8. Casual Cutie: You can style this comfy short-sleeve shirt with fitted trousers or casual jeans. It’s so versatile and chic!

9. Ready to Slay: Want to make a statement this fall? Snag this crewneck, split-hem midi dress!

10. Side Zip: These suede booties have a side zip that makes for easy wear!

11. Business Babe: You’ll have the time of your life styling this midi-length pencil skirt!

12. All About Accessories: Giddy up and serve cowboy vibes with this suede belt. It has a stunning shimmering buckle!

13. Riding Pants: Channel equestrian style in these plush high-waist trousers!

14. No Sleeves, No Problem: Pull out your favorite turtlenecks because this sleeveless dress is made for layering!

15. Last but Not Least: This bestselling new release is too hot to handle. The retro-style satchel bag has been purchased over 1,000 times in the past month!

