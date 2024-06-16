Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you find that you’re getting a lot of breakouts when it comes to the summer heat, you’re not alone. You might be suffering from sweat acne, and it can be a difficult prospect to get rid of. But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and you don’t have to just deal with it. In fact, there’s a super effective product you can fall back on all summer to help you make it out without all that sweat acne bringing you down.

The Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is just $28, and it’s perfect for sensitive skin. This pH-balanced facial toner can help soothe, purify, and calm down angry skin. It’s a renewing product that can help support your skin barrier and reduce redness and irritation. This toner relies on hypochlorous acid to instill a calming feeling for your skin while supporting its barrier. It’s created specifically to help chill out sensitive skin, and it’s free of sensitizing ingredients that might further bother your skin. And best of all, it’s vegan and cruelty-free, so everyone can use it.

Get the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray for Sensitive Skin for just $28 at Amazon!

You need only spritz it over your face any time, anywhere, whether that means on a bare face, whether you’re wearing makeup, or as a refresher to keep your face looking and feeling its best. Use it as a toner replacement or as a supplemental tool. It can even be used for blemishes, sunburns, rashes, and more. It’s like a little miracle in a bottle that treats just about any malady, and it’s affordable, too!

Get the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray for Sensitive Skin for just $28 at Amazon!

You don’t have to suffer with irritated skin. Just grab a bottle of this do-it-all facial spray and go to town. You’ll start seeing a difference and you’ll be left wondering why you didn’t try it sooner!

Get the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray for Sensitive Skin for just $28 at Amazon!