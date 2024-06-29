Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t already noticed, it can get downright cool during some of the hottest summer nights. That means you might want to have something around to keep you warm when the sun goes down. But you’ve probably already packed away all your sweaters and hoodies for the season. That’s no problem. That’s what they make cropped hoodies for, and you absolutely need to snag one. We found the perfect option for you, too.

The Miholl Cropped Hoodie Pullover Top is just $15 at Amazon, and that’s an absolute steal for such a fun and versatile look. It’s lightweight, made from a breathable material, and it’s sleeveless so you don’t get too hot. That means it’s still super comfortable even when the weather is extremely hot. It also comes in multiple colors, including brown, light gray, white, and black, so you can get one to go with just about any of your outfits.

This is the next best thing to wearing a cardigan when you start feeling brisk weather, and it looks more stylish, too. There are things you can pull off with a hoodie that you just can’t with certain other pieces.

Grab this cropped hoodie in every color and be ready for the next time you dare utter the words “Did it get colder outside?” whether you’re coming home from the pool or a day at the beach. And kep warm in a stylish way. That’s the best way you can.

