Hoodies are a quintessential fashion item to amplify your comfort and style points at the same time. When the seasons begin to shift, we all experience the phenomenon of days starting too cold — and ending up scorching hot by the afternoon. Having a hoodie in your outfit rotation during that fickle time can be a lifesaver — which is why I keep this Vuori hoodie in mine! It’s a truly sleek piece that I often reach for because of how easy it is. If you’re in the market for a new favorite piece, I have something for you — this beauty is capable of combating the breeze but also keeping you cool — and it’s $98 at Nordstrom!

The Vuori Halo 2.0 Performance Zip Front Hoodie is a lightweight outerwear option that fares well in the winter and throughout the warmer seasons. It features a soft jersey material — relying on an 89% recycled polyester and 11% elastane composition — with four-way stretch technology for a super comfortable fit.

To style this hooded top, you can wear it with your favorite T-shirt, jeans and Uggs for a casual, relaxed moment. For a fitness fashion ‘fit, you can rock it with a sports bra, leggings and sneakers to handle a Pilates class or simply for lounging around the house. This hoodie comes in six colors with an XS to XL size range — and the shades are classic and adorable!

In regards to this breezy and comfy hoodie, one Nordstrom reviewer gushed, “This is a must-buy! I have every color, and while I would normally not consider spending this much on a hoodie, they are worth every penny! Incredibly comfortable and wash and dry beautifully. Great for travel and every day.”

Another satisfied Nordstrom reviewer said, “So in love with this hoodie! It’s lightweight and perfect for when it’s breezy outside — or you want something light. The material is super buttery!” If you’ve never experienced a “buttery” sweatshirt before, it’s time to get in on the action.

With the throes of winter still upon us, it’s a fantastic idea to add a versatile and warm hoodie to the lineup. This one from Vuori can handle anything, and will still be a hit once spring finally rolls around!

