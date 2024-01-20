That’s It, This Luxuriously Soft Hoodie and I Are Now One

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A hoodie isn’t quite a cure-all for what ails you, but it’s still pretty close. So whenever I feel down or I just don’t feel like wearing a full outfit, like when it’s super cold outside, I’ll reach for one just to get that one decision out of the way. And they certainly aren’t all made the same. You probably already know that if you’re a perpetual hoodie wearer like me.

Because, to turn a phrase, sometimes the hoodie just isn’t hoodie-ing. That’s why when I find one that I absolutely love, I grab it. And then I proceed to wear it for days on end. I was thrilled to find that new, most recent go-to hoodie when doing some shopping research, and now I’m happy to say it’s the first one I pick up every single time.

I’m not here to gatekeep, though, so I’m going to put you on to the hoodie you need to add to your repertoire. It’s super simple, comfy, and ticks all those “hoodie boxes” you’d hope. You need to run over to Vuori to get your own!

The Halo Performance Hoodie 2.0 is one of the softest, most comfortable, hoodies I’ve ever worn. Crafted from Vuori’s 4-way stretch DreamKnit fabric, it goes where you go while wicking away moisture. Plus, it has contrast stitching up and down the zipper, which keeps it from remaining a stark black. It also has white strings to tie up the hood if you need. It’s definitely a normal hoodie, but it’s a Vuori best-seller for a reason.

I could wrap up in this cloudlike hoodie’s softness and comfortable embrace for the rest of my life. It’s $98, but you’re paying for the absolute pleasure of running into the arms of a soft, fuzzy jacket whenever I need a little pick-me-up. And that’s hardly too high of a price to pay when it fits this well.

Buyers absolutely love this hoodie, and it shows from the over 3,000 five-star reviews they’ve left.

“Super lovely hoodie,” one wrote. “This number is lightweight with a beautiful, buttery soft fabric. It’s perfect for everyday and suits our mild temps perfectly. Just a great layer with cool details.”

“So soft!” another commented. “This is my new favorite zip up! It’s lightweight and so soft.”

