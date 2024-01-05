Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The humble hoodie is an evergreen piece of clothing that’s perfect for all seasons — quite literally. I personally adore hoodies because of how easy they are to wear. Although we’re currently going through winter — and now is the most optimal time to wear one — you might be stuck on where to find an acceptable everyday option that will keep you toasty. Luckily, we came across a hit from Hanes that’s 43% off right now at Walmart!

The HanesComfortSoft EcoSmart fleece full-zip hoodie is the ultimate versatile fashion find. It utilizes a lightweight fleece material made of a 50% cotton and 50% polyester blend for comfort. This hoodie is soft and can handle anything you have going on in your day-to-day life. Also, it comes with an attached hood for coverage during rainy or snowy days. Handy!

Get the HanesComfortSoft EcoSmart Women’s Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt for just $15 at Walmart!

To style this lightweight hoodie, think about throwing on your favorite boots, leggings and a puffer jacket for a breezy, comfy winter look. You can also rock your favorite sneakers with this garment for a versatile outfit that’s optimal for any season. I particularly love this hoodie because it’s fantastic for layering and is great to wear after workouts or on top of my favorite T-shirt.

Of course, you’re aware that Hanes is a beloved heritage brand with millions of fans globally — but one Walmart reviewer gushed, “The sizing was spot on — very soft inside, quality construction, and fabric. I purchased three, and we all were very happy with them. I will buy it again.”

Another satisfied Walmart reviewer said, “I wore this for this first time today and was very pleased with the fit, the color and the warmth. I bought this in purple and pink a few years ago, and this new one has the better fit. I did wash and dry it first and didn’t notice any shrinkage.”

Lastly, a savvy shopper who saved big at Walmart proclaimed, “A very comfortable hoodie. I purchased the same one last year. I am 5′ 2″ and 150 pounds, and the medium fits well with enough room to wear a sweater top underneath. If you are looking for more form-fitting, go with a small. I have a small and wear it in the fall.”

If a cozy everyday hoodie is on your shopping agenda, Hanes has what it takes to make your winter that much comfier. Shop now before your size is sold out!

