Many of Us are in the process of prioritizing our physical and mental well-being. Vitamins and supplements are helpful tools that help Us from the inside out, but they often leave behind a lingering taste that makes you question every decision you’ve ever made. Thankfully, collagen powders, like the Jillian Michaels-backed Alaya Naturals Multi Collagen, promote glowing skin and healthy nails without leaving behind yucky tastes and smells.

Collagen is having the ultimate wellness moment. A protein naturally produced within the body, collagen promotes skin elasticity and joint support. As we age, our bodies begin to produce less collagen, making it all the more important to vitamins and supplements to give your body the collagen it needs. “Collagen is a beauty life hack — my daily essential for aging and feeling good. Alaya makes the purest blend I’ve found and I’m telling every woman I know to try it,” Michaels said. The Biggest Loser star was so impressed with the powder that she invested in it.

Get the Alaya Naturals Multi Collagen Powder for just $36 (originally $45) at Alaya Naturals!

Getting a daily boost of collagen won’t interefer with your daily routine. Add one scoop into your morning water, smoothie or coffee and enjoy it as you go. Taken just once a day, Alaya can help improve skin, hair, nails and overall helath within weeks. What’s better than that?

Shoppers can’t get enough of this strengthening powder. “I love this collagen,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It dissolves so well and it’s tasteless so you can’t tell it’s in whatever you added it to. Plus, I can tell it’s working. My nails are growing and my joints are starting to feel better and I’m only in my first jar.”

Another reviewer raved,”I love this collagen, my nails are growing and my hair is getting thicker. I will use it again.”

Collagen powder is a helpful tool to restore your body from the inside out. This celeb-backed find delivers worthwhile results without leaving behind a yucky aftertaste!

