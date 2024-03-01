Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fashion from the ’70s, there were so many moments that were absolute serves, it’s hard to keep track of them. We love a good bell bottom jeans moment. And who doesn’t love fun, psychedelic patterns? If you’re a big fan of the era’s fashion and want to grab something similar, but modern too, Walmart has a a fun little top that you’ll love to rock.

The Madden NYC Cropped Keyhole Top is just $19 at Walmart, and it has just about everything you’d expect from a top from that time period, and a little more from our era, too. It’s a fun, lightweight boho chic shirt that’s cropped at the navel with a sweetheart neckline and keyhole, as well as a ruched hem with ruffle trim. All that, and it contours to your body!

Get the Madden NYC Cropped Keyhole Top for just $19 at Walmart!

But we haven’t even talked about the print, though. It’s a light tangerine and salmon color with plenty of flowers and groovy shapes, all over the shirt. It’s cute, inviting, and looks good with a pair of jeans – or your favorite high-waisted leggings and sneakers, if you prefer.

This is the type of top that lets you show off as much as skin as you’re comfortable with in the front while letting you cover up the back. And it’s also the perfect weight and fit for the warmer months to come when you want to feel the sun on your skin.

You could just get any old crop top and be satisfied with it. But you should instead consider grabbing this fashionable little top instead for the money. You really can’t beat something this fun for less than $20. It just goes to show that everyone continues to sleep on Walmart. Be sure to head over and grab yours now!

