No matter how good your makeup complements your outfit or how smooth your skin, puffy eyes can bring down your entire look. No one likes waking up and dealing with bags below their eyes, either. What can you do except roll on some caffeinated eye serum or use some cold spoons under your eyes? Using this new eye cream is one option, and it just might become your holy grail of skincare going forward.

Three Ships’ First Light Vitamin C + Caffeine Eye Cream is a no-nonsense, hydrating addition to your skincare routine. For just $32, it can give your undereye area a brightness boost while de-puffing and eliminating the look of fine lines under your eyes. Not only that, but it can reduce the appearance of dark circles so it can look just like you actually got enough sleep for once. You don’t have to tell anyone if you didn’t, actually. The illusion is what you’re going for, after all.

Get Three Ships First Light Vitamin C + Caffeine Eye Cream for just $32 at Three Ships!

This handy cream goes on just like a lip cream as you can spread the fast-absorbing formula with the packaging itself, as it’s an applicator. It uses a variety of good-for-you ingredients to make a difference, from vegan squalane for lightweight hydration to vitamin C for brightening. It’s also packed with caffeine extract to wake up sleepy eyes and get you up and going, no matter how groggy you feel.

But the benefits of this eye cream aren’t just hearsay. In customer testing, Three Ships found that the First Light eye cream instantly hydrated, brightened, and smoothed the undereye area, with 90% of test participants saying their makeup applied smoothly on top of it. 90% also saw an overall reduction in eye puffiness after continuing to use the cream, with 80% saying their undereyes looked brighter after using it. This was all based on a study with 38 participants over two weeks.

90% Saw a Reduction in Puffiness With This New $32 Eye Cream

So if your current eye cream is falling short of expectations or you need something a little more reliable to help make your undereye area look the best it ever has been, consider this Three Ships staple. You might find that it soon becomes your absolute favorite part of your skincare routine.