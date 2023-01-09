Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As soon as we heard that Jennifer Lopez was starring in a new movie called Shotgun Wedding, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the release date. After all, the multi-talented star is the queen of rom-coms (Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, Marry Me, the list goes on and on). The film follows a destination wedding gone wrong when the entire party is taken hostage. We can already tell this action-packed movie will be a must-see! Plus, J.Lo’s newest on-screen love interest is Josh Duhamel (Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, anyone?), and everyone’s favorite actress Jennifer Coolidge (of Legally Blonde and The White Lotus fame) plays the mother of the groom!

Inspired by Shotgun Wedding, Tie Bar has teamed up with Prime Video to launch an exclusive collection of ties and accessories that will elevate your own wedding style. Perfect for grooms, groomsmen and guests alike, this limited-edition collection will help you look red-carpet ready for the big day.

Below are some of our favorite pieces from this Tie Bar and Prime Video collab, from silk pocket squares to tropical ties. We’re digging the vacay vibes that have Us daydreaming about a beach getaway. Be sure to check out the collection while it’s still around, and then tune in to Shotgun Wedding out on Prime Video on January 27!

Tie Bar | Shotgun Wedding Pineapple Paradise Dark Teal Tie

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain… then this tie is for you! Adorned with images of cocktails, pineapples and knives (naturally), this tie was made for a true crime buff at happy hour.

$25.00 See It!

Tie Bar | Shotgun Wedding Hibiscus Hideout Light Blue Tie

Flower power! This floral-patterned tie is perfect for any warm-weather destination wedding or vacation. Can’t you see your man rocking this tie with the cool ocean breeze blowing in the background?

$25.00 See It!

Tie Bar | Shotgun Wedding Say I Do Dots Black Pocket Square

Keep it classic with this polka dot pocket square. Crafted from 100% silk, this super soft accessory gives your suit a polished touch. And if you’re my wedding date, it can also double as a tissue while I sob during the ceremony.

$14.00 See It!

Pineapple Farm Silver Cufflinks

Get into the summer state of mind with these silver pineapple cufflinks! Fun flair for your groomsmen at a destination wedding.

$20.00 Get it

Palm Trees And Cocktails Navy Tie

Going on a tropical trip or celebrating a beach wedding? This navy tie covered in cocktails and palm trees will blend right in.

$25.00 See It!

Tie Bar | Shotgun Wedding Pineapple Paradise Dark Teal Dress Socks

These pineapple dress socks quite literally rock our socks off! Subtle enough not to stick out like a sore thumb (or toe?), these playful socks will be the life of the party.

$10.00 See It!

Mumu Weddings Paradise Found Green Tie

Paradise found with this fun floral tie! One reviewer reported back, “My boyfriend wore this to a wedding recently of his best friend. It was a hit. Everyone loved it!”

$25.00 See It!

Shop the full Tie Bar collection here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!