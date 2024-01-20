Bundle Up With This Colorful and Cozy Cardigan – Just $19!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone has their own favorite cardigan. If not, you may just not have found the perfect one for you yet. That’s something we can absolutely help with. There are so many of them on the market, however, it can be tough to figure out which one fits and flatters you the most.

Related: The 18 Most Flattering Cardigans on Amazon for Every Body Type Cardigans are the perfect fall fashion piece — easy to team with a variety of autumnal outfits (dresses! leggings! denim!), but also easy to throw on or off depending on how cool or warm the day turns out to be. We all know this transitional season is all about layering, but we don’t all have to […]

If you’re still on the hunt, the one we stumbled on at a very affordable location (Walmart, surprise!) should be the solution you’ve been looking for. It covers all the bases: it’s warm, colorful, and fun. It can add more than a bright pop of color to your day, and you can guarantee people will be asking where you got it.

Ready to check it out? Head on over to Walmart and snag one before they all sell out!

Get the Time and Tru Fuzzy Card Top for just $19 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Time and Tru Fuzzy Card Top isan adorable, long cardigan that comes in multiple rainbow-like hues that complement each other. Cream flows into gold, then peach, then a sweet peachy pink and red. It has a soft, fuzzy oversize fit, so you can really cuddle up with the fabric while rocking it in the cold or just at home sitting around spending time with family and friends.

If you don’t like that color combo, there are three others that may be more your speed. Whichever you choose, you’ll love rocking tees beneath it for a fun, layered look. And perhaps the most important thing to remember is that this fantastic cardigan is just $19! You can barely get McDonald’s for $20 these days.

Get the Time and Tru Fuzzy Card Top for just $19 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Reviewers are loving this sweater too!

“Nice long and stylish sweater,” one wrote. “I think these won’t last long at Walmart since they can transitioni from winter to spring, so get yours today, ladies!”

“Comforting and warm,” another commented. “I love the color and softness of this sweater. Would like to get another in another color.”

Get the Time and Tru Fuzzy Card Top for just $19 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 15 Figure-Flattering Cardigans That Are Beyond Comfortable Cardigans are the ultimate fall accessory. They’re functional pieces which make a statement during the day, but can keep you warm during transitional fall nights when the weather is simply unpredictable. ‘Tis the season for layering, so finding flattering cardigans is crucial. You want to find a piece which can fit comfortably underneath a leather […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Time and Tru products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!