Go Wild All Summer Long in This Stylish but Functional Shirt Dress

When you want to go out dressed and ready for anything that might happen, you want to trade in your fun, frilly dresses for something more utilitarian. That’s why you might want to consider a shirt dress. It says you’re all business, so bring on the day. But a shirt dress doesn’t have to be boring. It can be fun and chic, just like the one we found at Walmart.

You’ll want to spend all your time in the Time and Tru Utility Shirt Dress, which is less than $20. It looks like you’re ready for a safari or a trek through the jungle, but it fits like a trim bodycon dress and has plenty of pockets and is more lightweight than even a romper or two-piece matching set. It’s the perfect option for a long day out or even to wear to work as part of a business casual event.

Get the Time and Tru Utility Shirt Dress for just $18 at Walmart!

It’s crafted from cooling cotton and is extremely comfortable, with an elastic waistband and self-tie belt that you can use to cinch your waist in for a more feminine fit. It’s also a button-up garment with two chest pockets and two side pockets, which means you don’t even have to carry a purse if you want to travel light. You can also choose from multiple colors if you’d rather channel a different part of the wild.

Sometimes you’ve gotta go for functionality over form. This isn’t one of those times. Slip into this utility shirt dress and look like a million bucks when you’re out doing a million things. Just don’t sleep on this chic look!

