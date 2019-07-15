Tommie Copper Promotes Better Health With its Bestselling Shoulder Shirt!





Feel your best all day, every day at work, rest and play!

Stay at the forefront of apparel innovation with Tommie Copper’s newest best seller the Shoulder Support Shirt at tommiecopper.com This highly engineered shirt is designed to pull your shoulders back and enhance healthy posture right away. And a little less slouching helps you feel more confident and gives you a slimming appearance. Talk about a win-win! While pulling your shoulders back, this comfortable compression shirt targets your shoulders and upper back to help relieve life’s aches and pains.

For a limited time only you can get 30% off your entire order of Tommie Copper products! Just enter code STARONLINE at checkout.

The Shoulder Support Shirt is made from Tommie Copper’s super soft, proprietary 4D stretch fabric that is 100% infused with patented Copper Znergy™ to eliminate odor causing microbes on the fabric. So unlike shirts made from other fabrics, this shirt will continue to smell as good as it feels. This is the perfect shirt to wear under your clothes at work or on the weekends. Whether it’s under a business shirt or worn alone with jeans or leggings, this shirt will go to work for you all day. Tommie Copper’s Shoulder Support Shirt:

Encourages healthy posture using 4D stretch fabric and ergonomic seams

Great for pain relief for your upper back and shoulders

Targeted compression for your shoulders and muscles along your spine

Copper Znergy™Anti-odor technology lasts the lifetime of the garment

Tommie Copper is the original Copper Compression Brand that revolutionized compression wear. Compression can help provide recovery and relief to stiff sore muscles, but it only works when you wear it. That’s why Tommie Copper’s compression is so comfortable you won’t even know you have it on. And you can reap the benefits all day long. From the time Tommie Copper began (almost ten years ago), they have helped over a million people feel better… so you can get back to doing what you love.

Try the Shoulder Support Shirt for your upper back and shoulders. Or try any one of the Tommie Copper collection of products for your hands, back, feet or knees. Wherever you need extra support and relief, Tommie Copper compression wear has you covered from head to toe! From socks and gloves to comfort back braces and knee sleeves, Tommie Copper is the solution for comfortable pain relief.

For a limited time only, get 30% off your entire order of Tommie Copper products. Just enter code STARONLINE at checkout

Order now! You have nothing to lose with Tommie Copper’s 60-day money back guarantee. If you’re not completely satisfied you can return this shirt for a full refund, no questions asked.