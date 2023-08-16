Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping is always tricky this time of year. Stores are already putting up their Halloween decorations while it’s still scorching hot outside! Don’t get Us wrong — we’re very excited for fall fashion, but it’s definitely not sweater weather yet. So, while we soak up the last month of summer, we’re specifically on the search for outfits that we can wear from now until November.

While scrolling through Amazon (our daily ritual), we came across a dreamy dress that will keep Us cool in this summer heat and warm in early fall. Even the design feels like a happy medium for transitional weather — the 3/4-length lantern sleeves are halfway in between long and short sleeves, and the A-line cut is a mix between a mini and a midi. You can also wear this frock off the shoulders on a particularly hot day!

This bestselling dress has racked up over 11,000 reviews — and it’s currently on sale at Amazon for 53% off!

Get the Exlura Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A-Line Mini Dress for just $28 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Exlura Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A-Line Mini Dress feels like it’s from a fairytale! Crafted from chiffon, this beautifully breezy dress is feminine and flattering. The silhouette flatters all figures, cinching your waist and then flowing out for tummy control. And the back of the dress is the cherry on top — there’s a flirty cutout with a bow-tie!

In the summer, we’d suggest styling this flattering frock with sandals and some dainty jewelry. Once fall arrives, you can opt for tall boots and a coat instead. Take this darling dress from a baby shower to a birthday party!

Get the Exlura Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A-Line Mini Dress for just $28 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

“This is THE most perfect dress,” one customer declared. “The back is stunning. I love the sleeves and neckline. It makes you look snatched at the waist.” Another shopper agreed, writing, “This has become my go-to dress! It is very flattering for our curvy girls with how cute and flirty the dress is. It is light and cool in this Texas heat.”

Snag this top-rated dress before the Amazon sale ends!

See it! Get the Exlura Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A-Line Mini Dress for just $28 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Exlura here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: