Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shopping is always tricky this time of year. Stores are already putting up their Halloween decorations while it’s still scorching hot outside! Don’t get Us wrong — we’re very excited for fall fashion, but it’s definitely not sweater weather yet. So, while we soak up the last month of summer, we’re specifically on the search for outfits that we can wear from now until November.
While scrolling through Amazon (our daily ritual), we came across a dreamy dress that will keep Us cool in this summer heat and warm in early fall. Even the design feels like a happy medium for transitional weather — the 3/4-length lantern sleeves are halfway in between long and short sleeves, and the A-line cut is a mix between a mini and a midi. You can also wear this frock off the shoulders on a particularly hot day!
This bestselling dress has racked up over 11,000 reviews — and it’s currently on sale at Amazon for 53% off!
Get the Exlura Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A-Line Mini Dress for just $28 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2023, but are subject to change.
The Exlura Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A-Line Mini Dress feels like it’s from a fairytale! Crafted from chiffon, this beautifully breezy dress is feminine and flattering. The silhouette flatters all figures, cinching your waist and then flowing out for tummy control. And the back of the dress is the cherry on top — there’s a flirty cutout with a bow-tie!
In the summer, we’d suggest styling this flattering frock with sandals and some dainty jewelry. Once fall arrives, you can opt for tall boots and a coat instead. Take this darling dress from a baby shower to a birthday party!
Get the Exlura Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A-Line Mini Dress for just $28 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2023, but are subject to change.
“This is THE most perfect dress,” one customer declared. “The back is stunning. I love the sleeves and neckline. It makes you look snatched at the waist.” Another shopper agreed, writing, “This has become my go-to dress! It is very flattering for our curvy girls with how cute and flirty the dress is. It is light and cool in this Texas heat.”
Snag this top-rated dress before the Amazon sale ends!
See it! Get the Exlura Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A-Line Mini Dress for just $28 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2023, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Exlura here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!