The concept of a bodycon dress is inherently intimidating — bodycon literally means “body-conscious.” We want to feel body confident! Form-fitting dresses tend to expose all our insecurities, forcing Us to suck in so our trouble areas don’t stand out. While most bodycon styles are a hard no, we’re saying yes to this ultra-flattering slim-fit frock!

Don’t hide your curves — instead, shop this ruched tank dress that hugs your curves! A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this bodycon dress provides tummy control and all-over contouring. The super soft fabric skims your shape without feeling too tight. And the wrapped front look makes your legs look so long! We’re telling you, there’s magic in this mini dress. Plus, it’s on sale right now!

Keep scrolling to see why this comfy bodycon dress has earned 39,929 reviews and counting!

Get the BTFBM Sleeveless Slim-Fit Ruched Mini Dress for just $27 (originally $41) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

The BTFBM Sleeveless Slim-Fit Ruched Mini Dress is casual enough for daytime and dressy enough for date night! This flirty frock features a sultry silhouette that isn’t too revealing or raunchy. And the stretchy material will keep you comfortable on a hot summer day or a crisp fall evening.

Available in 36 different colors, this lined mini dress is an easy outfit to add to your wardrobe. During the day, we suggest styling this frock with white sneakers or nude sandals. And then at night, elevate the look with kitten heels or booties. Once temperatures drop, add a jean jacket or leather bomber to stay warm. Perfect for travel or everyday!

Reviewers enthusiastically confirm that this ruched dress is surprisingly flattering! “This is the perfect casual dress!” one customer declared. “It’s comfortable and super flattering.” Another shopper gushed, “Love this dress and that I can wear a bra with it!! The fabric is soft and stretchy. It hits all the right places on my body. It’s not too-short, I wear this dress everywhere! To work, the grocery store etc.” And according to one review, “This is a VERY flattering dress, well made and lined. I can’t believe this very high quality dress was such a steal. “

If you’re looking for a bodycon dress that will conceal imperfections, then this mini dress is a must-have! Don’t miss out on this major deal at Amazon!

