Picture this: You have all of your clothes, accessories and toiletries packed for your next big vacation. You are so ready to head out the door and have the perfect airport outfit . . . but are completely amiss at what shoes to wear. This happens to me all too often, because what shoes are great for traveling? Turns out you’ve got options. There’s plenty of footwear that is suitable for long airport walks and long haul flights that will keep your feet secure, cushioned and happy. You’ll roll up to your vacation in style (and comfort) with any of these travel-friendly shoes below.

1. Sporty Chic: I always — always — travel in tennis shoes, like this pair from Wrezato, because they provide ample support as you meander through the airport and also keep your feet cushioned and comfortable through long and short haul flights alike.

2. Made for Walking: If you’re after a stylish sneaker that will allow you to seamlessly put in miles (both at the airport and while on vacation), these Whitin sneaks certainly fit the bill.

3. Classic for a Reason: Chelsea boots are some of the most comfortable footwear of all time. For those winter flights and travels, this Dream Pairs option is the optimal pick.

4. Essentially Slippers: Cloud-like suede boots make your feet feel like they’re in a comfy cocoon, and who doesn’t want that while traveling? This pair from Project Cloud is currently 35% off!

5. Comfy Cozy: The sock-like design on these Athlefit Boots keeps your feet nice and snug on chilly planes. And while you might assume the platforms make these difficult to walk in, they offer plenty of grip for those times when you’re rushing to make your flight.

6. Loved by Everyone: Anytime I’m at the airport — which is pretty often, mind you — I see dozens of people wearing the Adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneaker . . . probably because they enhance your stride, are stylish and were totally made for walking.

7. Your New Favorite Shoes: White sneakers and traveling are a match made in heaven. If you wear these Keds Pursuit Sneakers you won’t even have to pack any other footwear for your trip!

8. The Best for TSA: Want to get through TSA as quickly as possible? With these slip-on Toms, you’ll be cruising at the gate and in the air in no time.

9. Ticket to Paradise: Heading to a tropical destination? Save the close-toed shoes and opt for these secure and cushiony Steve Madden sandals that can be worn while hiking and traveling!

10. Tried and True: Last but not least, Birkenstocks are the prime catchall shoe that will get you through even your longest travel days.