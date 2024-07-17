Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s finally here! Amazon’s anticipated Prime Day sale kicked off on July 16 and ends on July 17. That means you have a few more hours to shop for some of the summer’s best deals. One markdown you don’t want to miss? The selection of Tommy John underwear that Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend (AKA Travis Kelce) called “the real deal.”
Kelce is known for being vocal about products he likes on the “New Heights” podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. Recently, Tommy John underwear was mentioned by the NFL player. The brand’s underwear offers optimal support for men and comes in a variety of styles ranging from classic boxer briefs to relaxed-fit trunks — all on sale for up to 40% off. Ahead, see the best underwear deals for men and women, but hurry! There are only a few more hours to add new pairs to your cart.
Best Tommy John Men’s Underwear Prime Day Deals
Whether your current underwear selection is worn down or you just want to stock up on your favorite picks, head to Amazon now and score pairs of men’s Tommy John briefs and boxers — save up to 40% off during Prime Day.
- Tommy John Second Skin Men’s Modal Trunks (3 pack) — was $102, now $63!
- Tommy John Men’s Mid-Length Boxer Briefs (3 pack) — was $102, now $63!
- Tommy John 360 Sport Trunk (3 pack) — was $101, now $46!
- Tommy John Trunk 4” Cotton Basics Boxers (2 pack) — was $25, now $17!
- Tommy John Trunk 4” Hammock Pouch (3 pack) — was $108, now $67!
- Tommy John Second Skin Men’s Briefs (3 pack) — was $101, now $71!
- Tommy John Relaxed Fit Boxer Brief (3 pack) — was $95, now $66!
Best Tommy John Women’s Underwear Prime Day Deals
Tommy John also offers a wide selection of women’s underwear. They’re also marked down as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Shop cooling briefs and pretty, cheeky panties made from the brand’s softest materials.
- Tommy John Cheeky Panties (3 pack) — was $48, now $34!
- Tommy John High Rise Briefs (3 pack) — was $48, now $29!
- Tommy John Cool Cotton Briefs (3 pack) — was $48, now $29!
- Tommy John Boyshort Panties — was $48, now $34!
- Tommy John Boyshort Panties (3 pack) — was $48, now $29!
Looking for more? Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!