Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Accessories are like the condiments of fashion — they take our outfits to the next level with an added dose of flavor and flair. And just like our taste in food, our taste in style packs a potent punch.

Spring is the perfect season to experiment with fun accessories, from handbags to hats. So, we’ve rounded up 13 on-trend accessories from some of the hottest retailers online — Revolve, Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Amazon. None of these statement pieces cost more than $75!

Elevate your spring style with these must-have accessories!

Revolve

Aire Oversized Sunglasses

Sunny side up! These oversized sunglasses are oh-so-glamorous.

$39.00 See It!

Shashi Pearl Headband

Girl with the pearl headband! Pearls are trending this season, so go for a classic hairdo with this pearl headband.

$58.00 See It!

Polo Ralph Lauren Baseball Cap

Having a bad hair day? This beige baseball cap from Polo Ralph Lauren will hide the evidence. This style of hat is a cool-girl essential!

$50.00 See It!

Nordstrom

Kurt Geiger London Metallic Crossbody Bag

Color Us obsessed with this metallic crossbody bag by Kurt Geiger London! Perfect pop of color for a night out.

$75.00 See It!

Ettika Raffia Drop Earrings

The last straw! These top-rated raffia earrings for Ettika are boho and beachy for spring and summer.

$60.00 See It!

Open Edit Wavy Resin Link Collar Necklace

Chain reaction! This transparent chain collar necklace in a peachy-gold hue is right on trend for the season. Pair this pendant with a white tee and jeans for a chic look.

Was $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See It!

Anthropologie

Oval Sunglasses

“These are the cutest sunglasses!” one shopper gushed. “Very good quality and will go with everything! I am very picky with sunglasses fitting my face and these are amazing!”

$28.00 See It!

Shiraleah Lido Tote

It’s in the bag! Straw bags are one of the biggest trends of the season. Take this neutral tote from the beach to the bakery!

$68.00 See It!

San Diego Hat Co. Pink Fedora

Pretty in pink! The Costal Cowgirl trend is only heating up, so embrace the aesthetic in this fabulous fedora.

$30.00 See It!

Pretty Simple Nadya Belt Bag

Sporty Spice! Belt bags might just be the greatest invention ever to hit the handbag industry. Now you can go hands-free on your next walk or coffee run with this silky-smooth bag.

$38.00 See It!

Amazon

Western Belt for Women

Giddy up! This western belt will add some edge to any OOTD, whether you’re cinching a loose dress or pair of blue jeans. And this accessory even got the seal of approval from Olivia Culpo!

$17.00 See It!

Sparkly Shoulder Bag

Shining, shimmering, splendid! Sparkly bags are another huge trend this season. This rhinestone shoulder bag looks nearly identical to the Cult Gaia version for a fraction of the cost.

Was $43 On Sale: $29 You Save 33% See It!

Wide-Brim Straw Hat

Hats off! Keep the sun out of your eyes with this wide-brim straw hat. An awesome accessory for the beach or brunch!

Was $30 On Sale: $26 You Save 13% See It!

