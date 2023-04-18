Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our idea of spring cleaning is cleaning out our closet…to make room for new fashion finds! And just like Carrie Bradshaw, the two style essentials we’re always eyeing are handbags and shoes. We just can’t resist amazing accessories! If the shoe fits, wear it. And if the bag works, buy it!

Now is the perfect time to score all your spring staples with Tory Burch’s April Seasonal Sale! Save up to 50% off sandals, swimwear, sportswear and more for one week only. You do not want to miss these luxury deals!

Below are 12 of our favorite finds on sale at Tory Burch. April showers bring April savings!

Miller Soft Patent Leather Sandal

Tory Burch’s fan-favorite Miller leather sandals feature the brand’s signature logo. The soft memory foam sole and cushioned footbed add comfort and support. Perfect for spring and summer!

Was $198 On Sale: $129 You Save 35% See It!

Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag

Pretty in pink! This triple-compartment tote bag is just the right size to fit your everyday essentials. Wear this purse as a crossbody or handbag.

Was $398 On Sale: $279 You Save 30% See It!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flats

Silver linings! These metallic ballet flats are totally on trend this season. Foldable for travel, these stylish shoes would look amazing with denim or dresses!

Was $228 On Sale: $149 You Save 35% See It!

Woven Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Feel your best on the beach in this flattering floral swimsuit! This one-piece includes underwire for a chest lift, slimming paneling, four-way stretch fabric and SPF 50 sun protection!

Was $278 On Sale: $169 You Save 39% See It!

Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

Black and white and cute all over! We’re swooning over this tweed shoulder bag. Spice up any outfit with this one-of-a-kind purse, which can convert from a shoulder bag to a crossbody with the convertible gold chain strap.

Was $798 On Sale: $559 You Save 30% See It!

Miller Square Sunglasses

Sunny side up! These oversized square sunglasses are so glamorous. One shopper gushed, “ I feel like a million bucks in these! I get so many compliments & I feel like these will look good on every face shape!”

Was $171 On Sale: $129 You Save 25% See It!

This small pebbled leather purse is great for toting on the go! You can even attach the removable straps to turn this accessory from a handbag to a hands-free crossbody. As one shopper said, “It’s small enough to be comfortable to carry on a day out but roomy enough in the way it’s made to hold lots of items such as phone, keys, wallet, etc.”

Was $448 On Sale: $279 You Save 38% See It!

Bubble Jelly Slides

Slide into summer in these bubble jelly sandals! Perfection for a pool party or beach day.

Was $198 On Sale: $129 You Save 35% See It!

Kira Crochet Shoulder Convertible Bag

And it was all yellow! Crochet is in style right now, so stay on trend with this convertible crochet handbag.

Was $598 On Sale: $359 You Save 40% See It!

Miller Thong Leather Sandal

These ivory sandals will go with any spring or summer outfit! Rock these leather thongs with a sundress or shorts.

Was $228 On Sale: $159 You Save 30% See It!

McGraw Oversized Dragonfly Bag

This nude tote is ideal for everyday! “The oversized dragonfly handbag over-delivered!” one reviewer raved. “I simply love the look, feel and space it provides.”

Was $758 On Sale: $369 You Save 51% See It!

Colorblock Espadrille

We plan on wearing these espadrilles all summer long! “This espadrille is sophisticated and chic casual at the same time,” one customer commented. “Love it.”

Was $228 On Sale: $129 You Save 43% See It!

