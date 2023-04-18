Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Sale Styles

Shop Tory Burch’s April Seasonal Sale for Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes and More

By
Tory Burch sale
 Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our idea of spring cleaning is cleaning out our closet…to make room for new fashion finds! And just like Carrie Bradshaw, the two style essentials we’re always eyeing are handbags and shoes. We just can’t resist amazing accessories! If the shoe fits, wear it. And if the bag works, buy it!

Now is the perfect time to score all your spring staples with Tory Burch’s April Seasonal Sale! Save up to 50% off sandals, swimwear, sportswear and more for one week only. You do not want to miss these luxury deals!

Below are 12 of our favorite finds on sale at Tory Burch. April showers bring April savings!

Miller Soft Patent Leather Sandal

Miller leather sandal
Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s fan-favorite Miller leather sandals feature the brand’s signature logo. The soft memory foam sole and cushioned footbed add comfort and support. Perfect for spring and summer! 

Was $198On Sale: $129You Save 35%
See It!

Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag

pink purse
Tory Burch

 

Pretty in pink! This triple-compartment tote bag is just the right size to fit your everyday essentials. Wear this purse as a crossbody or handbag.

Was $398On Sale: $279You Save 30%
See It!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flats

silver flats
Tory Burch

 

Silver linings! These metallic ballet flats are totally on trend this season. Foldable for travel, these stylish shoes would look amazing with denim or dresses!

Was $228On Sale: $149You Save 35%
See It!

Woven Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

one-piece swimsuit
Tory Burch

Feel your best on the beach in this flattering floral swimsuit! This one-piece includes underwire for a chest lift, slimming paneling, four-way stretch fabric and SPF 50 sun protection!

Was $278On Sale: $169You Save 39%
See It!

Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

tweed shoulder bag
Tory Burch

Black and white and cute all over! We’re swooning over this tweed shoulder bag. Spice up any outfit with this one-of-a-kind purse, which can convert from a shoulder bag to a crossbody with the convertible gold chain strap.

Was $798On Sale: $559You Save 30%
See It!

Miller Square Sunglasses

oversized sunglasses
Tory Burch

 

Sunny side up! These oversized square sunglasses are so glamorous. One shopper gushed, “ I feel like a million bucks in these! I get so many compliments & I feel like these will look good on every face shape!”

Was $171On Sale: $129You Save 25%
See It!

mini handbag
Tory Burch

This small pebbled leather purse is great for toting on the go! You can even attach the removable straps to turn this accessory from a handbag to a hands-free crossbody. As one shopper said, “It’s small enough to be comfortable to carry on a day out but roomy enough in the way it’s made to hold lots of items such as phone, keys, wallet, etc.”

Was $448On Sale: $279You Save 38%
See It!

Bubble Jelly Slides

jelly slides
Tory Burch

Slide into summer in these bubble jelly sandals! Perfection for a pool party or beach day.

Was $198On Sale: $129You Save 35%
See It!

Kira Crochet Shoulder Convertible Bag

crochet shoulder bag
Tory Burch

And it was all yellow! Crochet is in style right now, so stay on trend with this convertible crochet handbag.

Was $598On Sale: $359You Save 40%
See It!

 

Miller Thong Leather Sandal

ivory sandals
Tory Burch

 

These ivory sandals will go with any spring or summer outfit! Rock these leather thongs with a sundress or shorts.

Was $228On Sale: $159You Save 30%
See It!

McGraw Oversized Dragonfly Bag

oversized tote
Tory Burch

This nude tote is ideal for everyday! “The oversized dragonfly handbag over-delivered!” one reviewer raved. “I simply love the look, feel and space it provides.”

Was $758On Sale: $369You Save 51%
See It!

Colorblock Espadrille

color-block espadrilles
Tory Burch

 

We plan on wearing these espadrilles all summer long! “This espadrille is sophisticated and chic casual at the same time,” one customer commented. “Love it.”

Was $228On Sale: $129You Save 43%
See It!
nordstrom-spring-fashion-under-50

The Best Nordstrom Spring Finds Under $50 That Look Much More Expensive

Read article

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories