Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to pants, there couldn’t be a more versatile pick than a jogger. Seamlessly teaming with a quarter-zip sweatshirt and slippers or a nice sweater and kitten heels, a solid pair of joggers is an absolute must for your winter wardrobe needs.

Related: Over 150,000 Shoppers Gave This 'Dessert-Like' Protein Powder 5 Stars — On Sale If you’re not on the protein powder kick yet, your world is about to change. These powders aren’t just for powerlifters and marathoners; they can help everyday people like Us feel satiated, boost metabolism, manage weight and increase strength. For active individuals, protein powder can improve workout performance, speed up muscle recovery and promote muscle […]

Versatility is fantastic and all, but nobody wants to wear a pair of pants that goes with everything — but isn’t actually comfortable or functional. Luckily, these joggers were designed with everyday use in mind. In fact, you may feel so comfy, you’ll forget you’re even wearing pants. In an epic blend of style, relaxation and practicality, these joggers take functional fashion to a whole new level.

Get the Ododos Women’s Jogger Lounge Pants for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Imagine getting hugged by a cloud every step of the day — from working out at the gym, to having dinner with friends, to watching movies on the couch. This dream can be a reality thanks to a heavenly blend of nylon and spandex! The stretchy, lightweight material makes it easy to walk, exercise and lounge in an ultra-comfortable fashion.

A high-rise style doesn’t squeeze your midsection, but compresses it enough for a slimmed-down, flattering fit. These joggers have a wide, seamless waistband, which ensures they are secure around your hips and won’t slide down while you’re hitting the trails or grocery shopping. Phew!

Ankle cuffs give them the coveted “jogger style” that’s totally trendy right now. The only thing that could possibly make them even more stylish is a pair of white sneakers — you’ll look sporty, casual and effortlessly chic! From a handy standpoint, pockets add to the allure of these breathable pants, properly sized for credit cards, keys and a smartphone.

And if you think joggers only come in colors like black and gray, think again! You can grab a pair in burgundy, dark olive, forest teal and many more hues. These are priced so reasonably, you likely won’t be able to stop at just one pair (or maybe that’s just Us)! The solid colors are ideal to style with similar tops for a sleek look or with a subtle pattern for a pop of character.

Try wearing these joggers with a long sweater and boots for a cozy night out or with a cute cropped tank, layered jewelry and a cardigan during the warmer months. You’ll be in love with the way your legs, midsection and spirit feel while you strut your stuff in these pants!

Get the Ododos Women’s Jogger Lounge Pants for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other soft bottoms on Amazon, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us