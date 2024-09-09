Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With fall approaching, it’s time to bring out long-sleeve shirts. They are a fashion staple for the season because you can layer everything with them. From long maxi dresses to oversized vests, you can pair a long-sleeve shirt to complete the look. In fact, Amazon shoppers are adding this Trendy Queen Long-Sleeve Shirt to their shopping carts in droves.

Related: This Long-Sleeve Keyhole Top Is the Definition of ’70s Flower Power When it comes to fashion from the ’70s, there were so many moments that were absolute serves, it’s hard to keep track of them. We love a good bell bottom jeans moment. And who doesn’t love fun, psychedelic patterns? If you’re a big fan of the era’s fashion and want to grab something similar, but […]

Get the Trendy Queen Long-Sleeve Shirt for $10 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Trendy Queen Long-Sleeve Shirt is made of polyester and spandex. Its high-stretch fabric gives it a second-skin feel. The long-sleeve shirt features a lightweight crew neck and cropped, stretched-fitted design. You can wear it regularly or fold it up like a crop top. Pair it with an oversized blazer, high-waisted jeans and sneakers. Or, if you’re going to brunch with your girlfriends, pair it with a cardigan, casual jeans and booties. It’s super lightweight enough to wear with any outfit.

The long-sleeve is the bestselling top in the women’s t-shirt category. It has received over 1,800 five-star reviews. Once five-star shopper raved that they “love these shirts” and that it’s the perfect “Skims dupe.” Another customer shared how the long-sleeve is “definitely warm and I can wear them without a bra.” They continued: “They have a basic but elevated look, even them with sweats is cute.” A final shopper called the piece the perfect fall staple, saying “the fabric is incredibly soft and feels luxurious against the skin, making it perfect for all-day wear.” They continued: “The length of the sleeves and the top itself is ideal, providing full coverage and a comfortable fit.”

You can wear this $10 shirt all season long. Happy shopping!

Get the Trendy Queen Long-Sleeve Shirt for $10 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!