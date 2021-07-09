These High-Waisted Designer Jeans Are on Sale for 40% Off — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Jeans are a staple garment that you can find at pretty much every retailer, and there’s a wide range of price points to choose from. But here’s the thing: There is truly no match for a pair of high-quality designer jeans! Even though denim tends to be casual, the right pair has the power to feel seriously luxurious.

When it comes to designer denim, few brands offer as much cache and history as True Religion. They made a major name for themselves back in the day, and we can certainly remember when owning a pair of True Religion jeans meant you were on top of the hottest trends! With all of the throwbacks to the 2000s in pop culture lately, we decided to revisit True Religion to see what they have in store. The brand hasn’t missed a beat, and we immediately found an amazing pair of jeans that just so happen to be on sale right now!

Get the True Religion Jennie High-Rise Curvy in Medium View Pointe Destroyed jeans (originally $179) on sale with free shipping for $108, available from Zappos!

These jeans have a classic cut, and the wash is simply perfect. The shade of blue is incredibly versatile, plus they’re faded in all of the right spots to give them a slightly vintage aesthetic. They also have small distressed details to top off the look!

We can tell that these jeans were designed to hug every curve of your body and flatter your figure. Styles like these always highlight your waist and slim out your frame as well. The styling opportunities here are endless. We can imagine wearing these jeans with different crop tops and heels, or tucking in flowy blouses and reaching for our go-to wedges.

Get the True Religion Jennie High-Rise Curvy in Medium View Pointe Destroyed jeans (originally $179) on sale with free shipping for $108, available from Zappos!

Even though these jeans are technically skinny jeans, the pant legs aren’t too constricting. When a great quality pair of jeans enters our lives, we have no choice but to add them to our carts — after all, with a sale price like this, we can’t resist!

See it: Get the True Religion Jennie High-Rise Curvy in Medium View Pointe Destroyed jeans (originally $179) on sale with free shipping for $108, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from True Religion and shop all of the shoes, clothing and more available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!