Okay, we’ve all been there: You’re standing in the fitting room with some bras to try on, only to find that all of them — even the cute ones — give you a bulge right underneath your arm that extends mid-way to your back. It’s frustrating and often confidence crushing, but just know that one, you’re not alone and two, the most likely reason for the bulge is an ill-fitting bra.

If you’re tired of only buying bras which highlight your “problem areas” (even though there’s no such thing!), we found a bra that might finally be flattering — everywhere. The goal is a sleek and smooth appearance all around your bra band, and this bra is designed with that precise goal in mind. Tailored to larger-busted women, the Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra is the solution to your bra-related woes!

Get the Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra for just $48 at Felina!

The bra has an underwire, fully adjustable stretch straps, lightly padded foam contour cups and a hook-and-eye closure — all for added support. The bra and cups are made of a soft, velvety, sweat-wicking nylon and spandex blend, so you’re covered on the comfort front!

To avoid underarm bulge, the bra has specially placed panels (that happen to be stylish!) and an ultra-stretchy bra band to smooth out any lumps or bumps. It can be worn with any outfit, whether you’re rocking a T-shirt, tank, dress or sweater. And you won’t have to worry about spillage, either — the full-coverage design will keep everything in so you can focus on grabbing a coffee, going to work, laying on the couch or anything else you do on a day-to-day basis!

You can get the bra in seven colors, some neutral and some more vibrant. We’re loving the deep periwinkle and rosewater pink for spring, but it never hurts to grab a nude or black bra. Right now, there’s a 2 for $80 deal, so you might want to grab a few! It’s the bra hundreds of reviewers “have been searching for,” especially those with larger busts seeking extra support and coverage.

The bra is better suited for larger-chested women, coming exclusively in sizes 34C through 42G. Another thing to keep in mind with this bra is the washing process — you’ll want to be extra careful with your extra special bra! It needs to be hand-washed in cold water and laid flat to dry. No twisting, wringing, ironing or dry cleaning. Other than that, you’re all set to go with your new favorite bra — or should we say bras.

