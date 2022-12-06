Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater dresses are delightful in theory but difficult in execution. They’re usually either too long or too short, too thin or too thick, too tight or too loose. We can never seem to strike the perfect balance — so, then we end up wearing pants and tops all season instead. Boring! Time to switch up our winter wardrobe with a sweater dress that keeps Us warm without concealing our shape. We deserve to look hot and feel hot at the same time!

After many failed attempts in the past, we finally tracked down a sweater dress that delivers. This fashion-forward turtleneck frock toes the line between a mini and a midi — it’s the optimal length to rock with knee-high boots! You can style the sweater dress as is if you prefer a relaxed fit or add a belt if you want to accentuate your waist. Even the turtleneck itself is a happy medium, a drapey fold-over style that will shield you from the cold but won’t constrict you. Keep scrolling to shop this versatile sweater dress from Amazon!

Get the Miessial Women’s Oversized Loose Sweater Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Miessial Women’s Oversized Loose Sweater Dress is a closet staple for sweater weather! Now that it’s December, we’ll only don knit dresses. Shoppers say that this style is both warm and flattering — and the knit blend is so soft!

The intricate detailing makes this sweater dress seem like a piece you might find in a boutique — no one will believe you got this frock from Amazon! Available in six solid shades, this turtleneck really is an everyday essential. Take this dress from daytime to date night!

Get the Miessial Women’s Oversized Loose Sweater Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

We always rely on reviews before settling any shopping debates! And the overall consensus from customers is that this sweater dress slays.

“Great winter dress. Good sturdy material. Not too heavy or thin.”

“The fabric is SO soft. For the price, this is an amazing sweater dress! It’s very warm and flattering. Also, the turtleneck part is loose for those of you who get claustrophobic with tight things.”

“I would recommend this thick sweater dress. Its fabric is very soft and comfortable. And it’s a good thick material, but not heavy. Can make you feel warm in cold weather. This will be the perfect choice for winter wear. I love it so much.”

As Ramona Singer would say, “It’s turtle time!” Warm up your neck and spice up your style with the softest sweater dress from Amazon!

See it! Get the Miessial Women’s Oversized Loose Sweater Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Miessial here and explore more sweater dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!