We Found Your Christmas Morning Cardigan — And It’s on Prime

When we were kids, all we really cared about during the holidays were the gifts. We still love the gifts, of course, but now that we’re older, we have a much bigger appreciation for the ambience of everything. The tree, the lights, the seasonal decor and even the clothing. Now that our parents are no longer picking out our outfits, it’s up to Us to come up with a perfect Christmas look!

It’s generally pretty chilly by the time we reach December 25, so something warm and cozy is a must. That warm and cozy feeling is pretty important for the holiday regardless, both inside and out. You also want something that will work beautifully with the decor — and look super cute in both candid and family photos. This year, this cardigan is our pick!

Get the ZESICA Open Front Print Cardigan Sweater for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are valid at the time of this update, November 30, 2021 but are subject to change.

While this cardigan comes in many different prints and colors, like some amazing leopard variations, the red and black plaid is our pick for Christmas (though the reindeer print is a quality choice too). You really can’t go wrong with any form of red plaid in fall and winter — especially when it comes to the holidays!

This cardigan has a longer silhouette, reaching around mid-thigh on most people, and an overall relaxed fit. It’s not necessarily oversized, but it’s not tight. It also has a totally open front so you can show off the rest of your outfit. We’ll talk through some ideas below. For now, we need to point out the thick black trim around the edges of the sweater, as well as the matching cuffs at the ends of the sleeves. And obviously we wouldn’t forget about the adorable patch pockets!

Now let’s get into how you’ll wear this soft, stretchy sweater. First thing in the morning, you’ll probably just want to rock it with a pair of PJs. A highly-recommended look. After the presents are open though, you might switch to a green velvet dress, or a sparkly black jumpsuit.

You could also keep things super casual if that’s your family’s vibe — go for a pair of leggings and a simple tee, or jeans and a cami. Whatever feels the most “Christmas” to you!

