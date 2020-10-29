This Quilted Pullover Is the Dreamiest Blend of a Sweatshirt and Jacket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In our wildest dreams, we never would have imagined finding a piece of clothing that blends the look of a jacket with the comfort of a sweatshirt — but here we are! While browsing on Amazon (as usual), we spotted this fabulous find and had to share it with you.

This sweatshirt pullover from BTFBM is the best fusion of a classic fall jacket with casual loungewear. It has the right look and feel for the transitional season, and we can’t wait to add it to the rotation.

Get the BTFBM Women’s Quilted Pattern Lightweight Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Pullover (originally $32) on sale for just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.



This sweatshirt top has a high collar with button snaps that run down the front in a half-zip style. You can button it all the way up to keep your neck warm, or leave it open for some room to breathe. This detail helps make the pullover so stylishly chic, but the wins don’t stop there!

This sweatshirt also has a stitched and quilted design reminiscent of pricey brands like Barbour. The texture makes for a more upscale look — this isn’t your average sweatshirt! All these factors made Us fall in love with this top — and we’re not the only ones.

Reviewers are ecstatic, calling this pullover a must-have item! They adore the chic popped collar, plus how comfortable it feels when they wear it. While it has the coziness of your favorite old sweatshirt, it can elevate any basic outfit in a pinch. This is precisely how you get away with wearing a sweatshirt without looking lazy. Buy one for yourself, or splurge and scoop up an extra for a lucky friend. ‘Tis the season, after all!

