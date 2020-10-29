These Buttery Soft Leggings Just Dropped on Amazon — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our go-to loungewear just got so much more affordable! We’ve found tons of gems on Amazon lately that truly rival the name brands — specifically in the leggings department. If you’re thinking about picking up an expensive pair of leggings but feel a bit strapped for cash, we may have the solution for you.

Introducing a pair that’s buttery soft, made from high-quality material and has the exact fit that many of Us are looking for! They’re from Conceited, and according to reviewers, they’re some of the best affordable leggings on the market right now.

Get the Conceited Ultra Soft High Rise Leggings for Women for prices starting at just a $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.



The bottom line? These leggings are simply amazing. They’re high-waisted, have plenty of stretch to them and will look great on virtually every shopper. They come in a wide range of sizes that goes up to 3X Large, which we always love to see. They have enough stretch to allow them to be compatible with so many different body types, which is a breath of fresh fashion air.

The fabric is incredibly smooth and ideal for contouring the body and shaping it to perfection. They can slim and conceal any area you may feel insecure about — especially in the tummy region. They have a thigh waistband designed to flatten out the stomach, which is naturally a factor many consider when shopping for leggings.

These leggings are available in both capri-length and full-length versions. Considering that it’s getting colder out by the day, we suggest opting for the longer length! Reviewers are singing their praises, calling these leggings their new “favorite” and claiming they’re going to buy more pairs in the future. They have the quality, fit and price that we’ve been after, plus tons of positive reviews that reinforce our need to pick them up ASAP!

