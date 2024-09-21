Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Are you preparing your wardrobe for fall and the subsequent winter? Investing in a new pair of Ugg boots is a great idea that will help you stay warm during the cold months. What’s more, they’re perfect to wear while running errands and hanging with the fam! We found a neutral and comfortable pair of Ugg boots that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re 46% off now!

Related: 10 Early Fall Boot Deals to Shop Now at Zappos Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. It’s hard to believe, but fall is right around the corner — seriously! Now is the time to acquire all the fashion finds you need that will help you stay […]

These Ugg classic Klamath short boots are fashionable and functional enough to become your new closet favorite — seriously! The primary materials of these boots are made out of 20 percent of recycled content. They have a cow suede upper, a hook-and-loop closure for a secure fit, a 17 mm UGG®plush lining and a super comfy footbed.

Get the Ugg Classic Klamath Short Boot for $151 (was $280) at Zappos!

To style these boots, you could pair them with a hoodie and jeans for a super toasty look that is perfect for running errands or lounging around the house. Or, you could rock them with a flirty skirt and a chunky sweater for an edgy, fun ensemble. Further, these boots come in two colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these boots, one reviewer said, “I love these boots!! I receive so many compliments whenever I wear them.”

Another reviewer noted, “I wore these to shovel three feet of snow from my driveway, and my feet stayed warm and dry. Absolutely comfortable.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile, warm pair of boots to help you handle any fall or winter task, these Ugg boots could do the trick. But hurry and snag them for a deal while you can!

See it: Get the Ugg Classic Klamath Short Boot for $151 (was $280) at Zappos!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ugg here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!