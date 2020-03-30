These UGG Slippers Can Take Your Feet From Home to the Street

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Don’t want to take your slippers off, like, ever? We’re in the same boat as you, honestly. Many of Us are working from home, so we’re obviously going to favor ultra-comfy shoes over less forgiving footwear.

Well, guess what? We found a pair of amazing UGG slippers that you’ll never have to take off your feet — even when it’s time to step outside and run some errands! As an added bonus, they’re on sale for an incredible price that you won’t stress about. What’s not to love about that?

Get the UGG Cozette slippers (originally $80), on sale for prices starting at just $60, available from Zappos!

We are seriously obsessed with these sleek slide slippers that UGG recently dropped. Our favorite part about them (aside from the adorable style!) is the durable sole. The brand’s signature Treadlite by UGG™ outsole is shaped in such a way that gives your feet increased traction, heightened durability and supreme flexibility. It’s the kind of sole that you would expect to find on a standard pair of UGG boots or shoes, which is major. You can feel confident when wearing these slippers outside — knowing that the bottom of your feet will be completely protected!

We also love the fuzziness that these slippers provide. The band at the top of the foot is covered in plush sheepskin, as is the cushiony footbed on this shoe. The easy slip-on style is the absolute best, and we’re into all of the different colors that these shoes come in! The bright coral and lilac tones may be our top picks, but if you are more of a neutral person, there are plenty of fabulous options.

UGG Cozette (California Aster)

Get the UGG Cozette slippers (originally $80), on sale for prices starting at just $60, available from Zappos!

Again, possibly the best part about these slippers is that you can score a pair for just $60 — which is a totally accessible price point for a shoe that’s this high quality! You can rock these slides anywhere. Keep them at your bedside as a pair of house slippers, or take them outside while you’re picking up groceries at your nearby supermarket or deli. These are quickly going to become a staple in our wardrobes, and we couldn’t be more excited to slip our feet into their luxe lining (and rarely take them off)!

See it: Get the UGG Cozette slippers (originally $80), on sale for prices starting at just $60, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoe styles from UGG Australia and shop all of the women’s slippers available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!