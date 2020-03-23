In a number of major cities across the country, non-essential businesses have closed their doors for the time being due to growing health concerns. Among these businesses are hair salons. Health and safety obviously come first — but what if you find yourself in desperate need of a quick trim?

Rather than taking a pair of craft scissors that you have lying around and blindly hacking away at your locks, why not employ the help of this amazing tool? If you’re considering giving yourself a haircut, you’ll be better off if you have this product on hand!

Get the Original CreaClip Set Professional Hair Cutting Tool for just $35, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

The CreaClip Professional Hair Cutting Tool is a fairly simple device that can help you get a more even haircut or trim — right from the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is gather the hair that you want to trim and evenly line it up, then cut the ends off following the line of the clip.

Right now a lot of Us might be experiencing stir-crazy feelings while we’re practicing social distancing. Spending more time at home can be frustrating, and it might lead to some rash decisions — namely cutting our own bangs. If you’re feeling the need to give this style a try, you can make your life a whole lot easier (and potentially less traumatizing) by using the CreaClip to help you out. This set comes with a smaller clip specifically designed to cut bangs, which is obviously super helpful.

Get the Original CreaClip Set Professional Hair Cutting Tool for just $35, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Oh, and guess what? This haircut tool is actually Shark Tank-approved! The company’s founder, Mai Lieu, went on the popular reality TV show and pitched her product to the famous Sharks. She walked away with a deal from Lori Greiner (the Queen of QVC!), and has since seen major success! Over 1,000 shoppers are obsessed with the CreaClip, and love how easy it makes cutting hair at home. There’s truly no better time to give bangs a try than right now — and you’ll be incredibly grateful that you had the CreaClip on hand for the process.

See it: Get the Original CreaClip Set Professional Hair Cutting Tool for just $35, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from CreaProducts and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!