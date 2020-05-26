Reviewers Are Ordering These UGG Sandals in Multiple Colors

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The search for summer footwear often comes up fruitless. It’s not exactly Cinderella-status, but it’s harder than it looks to find the perfect fit! You can’t wear a pair of rubber flip flops every day — but a canvas sneaker may leave your feet far too sweaty on a sweltering afternoon.

With Memorial Day officially behind Us, we’re all scrambling to find our new go-to, but try not to stress too much. The solution is simple: It’s all about selecting an option that combines breathability and style in one fell swoop. That has to be a sandal — more specifically, a sleek sandal designed by none other than UGG!

Get the UGG Kari sandals (originally $110), on sale for prices starting at just $78 with free shipping, available from Zappos!

Sure, when we think UGG, we think soft sheepskin and cozy boots — but don’t sleep on their warm-weather wins. It’s time to get acquainted with the beloved brand’s Kari sandals, which are quickly becoming quite the hit on Zappos. Featuring a suede leather upper and leather lining throughout, the standout detail is the criss-cross strap that covers the foot but allows your pedicure to shine in all its glory. It’s the dream seasonal silhouette that will seamlessly team with any outfit — be it denim cutoffs and a tank top or a floral dress!

If comfort is a concern, you’ve come to the right place. There are multiple layers of soft cushioning, an ultra-lightweight sole and a modest 1-inch heel for that slight boost. They were crafted with support in mind, so your feet will remain in place and won’t slide out, which is a popular complaint about so many slip-on shoes. We can’t overemphasize the level of versatility here — these are truly everyday sandals.

The UGG Kari sandals are available in six colorways: a classic black, a gold, a blush pink, a tan, a rose gold and a shiny silver. Not sure which one to buy? You’re not alone. Zappos customers admit to scooping up multiple hues in order to have options at the ready. We recommend starting with a neutral, but if you’re feeling flashy, metallics are trending at the moment!

In addition to the chic factor, reviewers praise the comfortable nature of these sandals, noting they provide “good bunion coverage” and are “great for walking medium distances.” Retail employees were thrilled with the all-day arch support, and one buyer even wore them during recovery from knee surgery. If you’re taking the plunge, many suggest ordering a half-size up for an optimal fit, so keep that in mind. Supportive and stylish summer shoes are finally a reality!

