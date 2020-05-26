These Reusable Face Masks Are Designed for Profound Protection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still in need of face masks? At this point, even if you have a couple you feel okay with, stocking up a little is probably a good idea. Some tend to stretch out or fall apart over time, and if you’re wearing them pretty much every single day, they will wear out even faster. Plus, washing the same one day after day can be a pain!

If you’re looking for a couple of masks that won’t only last through many washes but also provide that extra bit of protection, this two-pack we found on Amazon is calling your name. These masks just looked comfy the moment we saw them, but it was the smaller, more intricate details that really sold Us!

Get the American Mask Project Reusable Cloth Face Mask (Pack of 2) for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 3, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

These USA-made masks are taking things up a notch. While initially we were in such dire need of fabric masks that we were making them out of literal socks, or simply tying loose bandanas around our faces, we’re happy to say that our options have grown — and it no longer matters how handy we are with a sewing machine or even Scotch tape!

These masks are made of a stretch jersey fabric that’s breathable, soft and super durable. This fabric covers both the nose and mouth, wrapping a little under the chin, and it even has an expandable fold in front so it can fit multiple face shapes and sizes. That’s not something we see in most masks, but it’s certainly something we would like to see!

These masks don’t stop there though. Take the ear loops, for example. They are made from reinforced elastic to enhance comfort. On the inside, things get even better when you realize there’s a pocket so you can add in activated carbon filters whenever you please. Some people find this especially useful in smoggy, dusty areas.

You can either grab these masks in black or heather grey. They are unisex and they ship fast, so the whole family or at-home crew could be wearing them about a week from now. And way past that too. Just throw them in the washing machine to clean. Easy!

