Whether you have made your own face mask or found a reusable option online, it’s recommended (and required in some instances) that you keep some sort of protective covering on hand. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be very unpredictable, and as usual, it’s a good rule of thumb to exercise extra caution whenever possible.

That means concealing your nose and mouth with a suitable covering while entering a public space and always following the social distancing guidelines (at least six feet apart, people!). If you want to throw in an added later of protection, these disposable carbon filters will do just the trick.

Get the Zoyeah Activated Carbon Mask Filters with free shipping for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.



These breathable inserts have a five layer design that will filter airborne particles. They can seamlessly fit into a reusable cloth face mask if it has an opening — or you can just as easily pop it behind your mask and it may function just as well. The carbon layer is key when it comes this insert’s filtration properties. It’s surrounded by double layers of cloth, and multiple Amazon reviewers note that it’s a comfortable product — which is essential. You can pick up a pack of 30, or get as many as 100 in your order!

It’s recommended that you change your filter once per day — or as often as you step outside. The filters do not replace the necessary mask-washing practice outlined by the CDC. You should properly cleanse your covering daily, even with the addition of these inserts.

A carbon filter can improve how effective your face mask is in terms of protecting yourself and others, and may certainly ease your stress levels when it’s time to run to the grocery store or pharmacy. We all know that these are very uncertain times, so we encourage anything that may help you feel better and stay safe in the process!

