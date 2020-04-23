Feel the Good Vibes 24/7 in This Trendy Tie-Dye PJ Set

Remember stressing about what to wear to work and putting together different looks every single day? It seems like a distant memory for many of Us! Now we’re pretty much living in our leggings and sweats, and we’re certainly adjusting to elastic waistbands and more forgiving fabrics. But we had an idea that’s pretty brilliant, if we do say so ourselves.

What if we start rotating sleep and loungewear like we do with our typical work wardrobes? Instead of just wearing the same old PJs every day until they need to go in the wash, change it up more frequently to make spending extra time at home a bit more fashionable. With that in mind, we found an inexpensive set of tie-dye pajamas on Amazon that you can add to your rotation without going over budget!

Get the Asvivid Womens Tie Dye Printed Ruffle Short Pajamas Set for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 15, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

These adorable pajama sets are printed in some of the dreamiest tie-dye patterns we’ve seen to date. In contrast with more traditional, vibrant tie-dye moments you see out there, these are covered in slightly muted shades that are made to create good vibes — and good vibes only! We’re particularly obsessed with the long-sleeve sets that have oversized billowy sleeves. Think of them as the perfect way to bring that festival feeling to your living room.

Tie-dye is all the rage right now, in case you hadn’t noticed on Instagram or TikTok. If you’re not quite the crafty queen, you can go ahead and pick up plenty of tie-dye gear that’s ready-made. Honestly, we can see ourselves scoring a few of these PJ sets to make our selection as robust as possible. If you’re not a fan of the long-sleeve options, there’s plenty of variety — think short-sleeve or even sleeveless tops! There are no guarantees, but we imagine our dreams will be a whole lot sweeter with these amazing sets to sleep in!

