This Award-Winning Body Cream Can Reduce the Appearance of Cellulite by 75%

No matter how many creams and other topical treatments we try, the cellulite on our bodies just doesn’t seem to go away. Of course, it’s very difficult to get rid of cellulite completely — but many strive to reduce its appearance as much as possible.

Luckily for Us, products evolve — and there are plenty of new developments aimed to make the struggle with cellulite more manageable. Case in point: The Body Cream from Augustinus Bader. Not only has it been getting tons of attention from beauty experts left and right, A-list celebrities are swooning. After hearing the endless buzz surrounding this product, we just had to do a deep dive to find out what it’s all about.

Get the Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Cellular Renewal Body Cream for $165, available to pre-order from Violet Grey!

When we said it was award-winning, we meant it. Since launching in 2019, this thick and luxurious body cream has snapped up countless industry accolades — including 2020’s Best Body Lotion prize at this year’s Glamour Magazine Beauty Awards. Now, that’s a seriously competitive market, so we know it’s the real deal.

This body cream uses a complex known as TFC8, which stands for Trigger Factor Complex. It’s a patented formula that was developed by Professor Augustinus Bader, a top biomedical scientist, over the past three decades. This complex is said to help awaken stem cells that have been dormant, which ramps up the renewal process. This results in firmer skin, which can help quickly diminish the appearance of cellulite. This cream can also help even out tone, reduce sun spots and make the skin appear renewed and more youthful.

If all of these benefits seem too good to be true, Bader has the data to back up the bold claims. The brand conducted a clinical study over the course of 12 weeks with 35 participants in order to evaluate how many achieved the desired results with this body cream. A whopping 75% of the participants saw a noticeable reduction in the appearance of cellulite on the hips, 74% saw a reduction in their posterior areas and 64% saw a reduction in both the appearance of cellulite on the thighs and stretch marks! Yes, if there were any doubts that this body cream was a miracle worker, you can put those right to bed. This may be the investment product you’ve been dreaming of — pre-order now before it sells out again!

