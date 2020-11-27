Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is the day to save big on bestselling name brands! Right now, we’re in the market for a fresh pair of UGGs — and we bet you are too. After all, they’re the unofficial shoe of 2020!

In order to make your shopping slightly less hectic, we checked out Nordstrom, Macy’s and Zappos to find the best deals on some of our favorite styles. Whether you’re looking for classic UGG boots, sumptuous slippers or one of the brand’s trendier options (hello, shearling sneakers!), we’ve got you covered. Read on for Black Friday’s best UGG deals — and get to shopping. These products and doorbuster deals won’t be around forever!

These Fur-Lined Wedge Boots

Consider these a slightly more sophisticated version of the timeless UGG boot style. They have a smooth design, plus a stealthy wedge heel that provides extra height!

Get the UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for just $120 at Nordstrom!

These Cuffed Mini Short Booties

Obsessed! This is fuzzy footwear at its most fabulous. The elongated cuff makes these boots look seriously cozy and comfortable. Ideal for winter!

Get the UGG Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie (originally $160) on sale with free shipping for just $100 at Nordstrom!

These Sleek Platform Sandals

It may be too cold to wear these sandals right now, but their seriously affordable price is as good a reason as any to buy ’em ASAP!

Get the UGG Chapala Platform Wedge Sandal (originally $140) on sale with free shipping for just $42 at Nordstrom!

These Zip-Up Shearling Sneakers

These sneakers are the chicest kicks to rock when it’s freezing outside. Who knew UGG made fly high-tops?

Get the UGG Olli Spill Seam Sneaker (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for just $90 at Nordstrom!

These Platform Sneaker Boots

This pair of hybrid sneaker-boots can withstand the wet weather in style. Adding to cart immediately!

Get the UGG Aika Water Resistant Platform Sneaker Boot (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for just $120 at Nordstrom!

These Adorable Short Boots

We’re living for the cute satin bow on the back of these staple boots, plus the shearling fur that peeks out from the hems. Cute as can be!

Get the UGG Mini Bailey Bow II (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $75 at Zappos

These Fuzzy House Slippers

These simple slippers are the ultimate holiday gift for anyone on your list — literally, anyone!

Get the UGG Cozette (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $56 at Nordstrom!

These Holiday Slippers

Get into the holiday spirit with these festive slippers! They’re the dreamiest shoes for this time of year. ‘Tis the season, after all!

Get the UGG Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Slipper (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for just $80 at Nordstrom!

This Fresh Take on the Classic Short Boot

These short boots are made in traditional UGG fashion, but this pair’s bow is made from suede and has shearling fur peeking out. Luxe life!

Get the UGG Arielle Booties (originally $170) on sale with free shipping for just $128 at Macy’s!

These Moccasin-Style Booties

The casual moccasin style of these UGG boots is unique and captivating.

Get the UGG Elowen Booties (originally $140) on sale with free shipping for just $98 at Macy’s!

