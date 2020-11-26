Ulta’s Black Friday Has Begun! 29 Beauty Deals You Can Only Get This Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Beauty lovers, you’ve all been waiting for it, and your patience has paid off. Ulta’s Black Friday sales have begun, and they’re chugging along through Saturday. That’s right — from right now through November 28, 2020, you can save huge on top makeup, skincare and haircare brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Estée Lauder, Paul Mitchell, Urban Decay, Anastasia Beverly Hills and so many more!

Whether you’re looking to gift someone else for the holidays or simply switch up your own routine for winter weather, you’re going to love the sales we’re about to show you. These are some of the best Black Friday deals around, and some of them are online only, so you’re not going to want to miss out! Let’s show you our two favorites first:

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Intensely-Moisturizing Avocado Eye Cream

Gifting skincare to others can be tricky, but when it comes to gifting yourself, we highly recommend this Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado fom Kiehl’s. The formula is so rich yet gentle, and it’s a nourishing essential for a dehydrated or puffy under-eye area. You only need the tiniest bit, so grabbing this eye cream for 50% off is a huge deal!

Get the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado (originally $50) for just $25 at Ulta! Deal ends November 28, 2020.

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This 2-Piece, Ultra-Pigmented Lip Kit

We don’t know any makeup aficionado who wouldn’t be excited to receive a Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit for the holidays. This kit comes with a lip liner and a liquid lipstick, and it’s key for a perfect pout all day long. This kit is 40% off, meaning it’s now under $20!

Get the Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit (originally $27) for just $16 at Ulta! Deal ends November 28, 2020.

Ready to see more? Check out 29 more sale deals you can grab right now!

Ulta 2020 Black Friday Deals

1. Select mascaras from Tarte, Urban Decay, Buxom, PÜR, Smashbox, Stila, Zoeva & KVD Vegan Beauty are now just $10!

Shop all mascaras from Ulta here!

2. Select lip products from Kylie Cosmetics, Stila, Lime Crime, bareMinerals, Becca & Zoeva are now just $10!

Shop all lip products from Ulta here!

3. Urban Decay Naked Cherry & Naked Honey Eyeshadow palettes are now 50% off!

Shop all Urban Decay products from Ulta here!

4. Select Redken shampoo and conditioner are now 50% off!

Shop all Redken products from Ulta here!

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits & Liquid Glow are now 50% off!

Shop all Anastasia Beverly Hills products from Ulta here!

6. Tarte foundations are now 50% off!

Shop all Tarte products from Ulta here!

7. M·A·C Lipstick Bullets & Liquid Lipstick are now just $15!

Shop all M·A·C products from Ulta here!

8. Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits & Setting Powders are now 40% off!

Shop all Kylie Cosmetics products from Ulta here!

9. Buy one Batiste 6.73oz dry shampoo and get one free!

Shop all Batiste products from Ulta here!

10. Buy one select Not Your Mother’s products and get one free!

Shop all Not Your Mother’s products from Ulta here!

11. All Alterna products are now 35% off!

Shop all hair products from Ulta here!

12. Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel is now 50% off!

Shop all Murad products from Ulta here!

13. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado .95oz and Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask are now both 50% off!

Shop all Kiehl’s products from Ulta here!

14. InStyler Airless Blowout Revolving Styler is now 40% off!

Shop all InStyler products from Ulta here!

15. Select Conair products are now 20% off!

Shop all Conair products from Ulta here!

16. Clinique From Daylight to Date Night Set is now 30% off!

Shop all Clinique products from Ulta here!

17. Paul Mitchell styling and finishing products are now just $10!

Shop all Paul Mitchell products from Ulta here!

18. CROC flat irons are now 30% off!

Shop all CROC products from Ulta here!

19. Select M·A·C Holiday Lip Kits are now 25% off!

Shop all M·A·C products from Ulta here!

20. Bio Ionic 10X Styling Iron is now $70 off!

Shop all Bio Ionic products from Ulta here!

21. Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss Wonders Set is now just $20!

Shop all Estée Lauder products from Ulta here!

22. Lancome foundation is now just $35! Online only!

Shop all Lancome products from Ulta here!

23. All Mario Badescu products are now 25% off! Online only!

Shop all skincare products from Ulta here!

24. LORAC Pro palettes are now 50% off! Online only!

Shop all LORAC products from Ulta here!

25. Beautyblender Deck the Blend Essentials Set is now 40% off! Online only!

Shop all Beautyblender products from Ulta here!

26. M·A·C Bronzing Collection is now 40% off! Online only!

Shop all M·A·C products from Ulta here!

27. Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Gold Couture Gift Set is now just $25! Online only!

Shop all Juicy Couture products from Ulta here!

28. Wella hair masks are now 50% off! Online only!

Shop all Wella products from Ulta here!

29. BLONDEME products are now 30% off!

Shop all hair products from Ulta here!

Looking for something else? Shop everything at Ulta here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

