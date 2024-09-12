Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Using shapewear is one fashion rule we live by. Rich mom-friendly ensembles and outfits that err on the sporty side of the style spectrum are all upgraded with the help of seamless and slimming shapewear. Long gone are the days of painful boning and thick fabric that rolls down with every breath you take. Amazon is stocked with so many shapewear items that you’ll get tons of use out of them as we transition into fall. We rounded up 12 shapewear pieces that go nearly undetected so you can look and feel your best this fall. Check them out below!

1. Whether you’re wearing a glamorous gown or opting for casual jeans, these bestselling shapewear shorts offer tummy control and thigh slimming. It was purchased over 2,000 times in the past month!

2. Say goodbye to painful shapewear panties that dig into the side of your legs. These tummy control panties don’t roll down at the top and have comfortable fabric along the legs so you’ll get the slimming effect without discomfort!

3. Pull this nylon and spandex crafted romper out when you’re wearing long sleeve dresses or jumpsuits. The bodysuit accentuates curves, conceals bulges and delivers moderate tummy control!

4. This strapless shorts-style romper is perfect for pairing with tube-top shirts and gowns!

5. You don’t have to worry these shaper shorts falling down. They’re made with four stabilizing bones to help them stay in place!

6. Only want to target your thighs? Check out these bestselling shorts. They slim the legs and feel like a cloud against your skin!

7. This skinny-strap bodysuit has a thong back to banish pesky panty lines!

8. If you’re a notorious sweater, shapewear can make you overheat. This high-waist shaper has double cross bands for extra tummy support. It also has C-shaped design on the back for an additional lift!

9. This shorts-style romper puts in major work. Along with offering support at the bust, tummy control and thigh slimming, it also lifts the butt!

10. No one will be able to tell this all-black tank top offers top-notch compression and slimming!

11. Wondering which bodysuit shoppers can’t get enough of? This “surprisingly comfortable and flattering,” shaper short has over 22,000 perfect five-star ratings!

12. Prepare to be snatched! These shapewear shorts feature traditional corset-style clasps and boning!