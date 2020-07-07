These Classic Slip-On Vans Are the Official Sneaker of Summer

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are certain shoes that will always be in style. And when it comes to sneakers, the classic Vans slip-on shoe is as timeless as it gets. They are far past the point of trendy — people recognize a pair of Vans immediately, and it’s safe to say that they will stay on the style radar for years to come.

But what is it about these shoes that makes them so iconic? They certainly haven’t changed all that much since first bursting onto the fashion scene, which is why we all have so much love for them! There’s no doubt that they are prominently placed in the sneaker hall of fame, and we’re here to break down exactly why.

Get the Vans Classic Slip-On Core Classics with free shipping for prices starting at just $50, available from Zappos!



Understanding the history of these Vans sneakers may give you some insight as to why they are so beloved by generations. The brand originated in the 1960s and set out to specialize in producing shoes for extreme sports — specifically skateboarding. The sport has definitely gained more popularity over the decades, but it was far less commonplace back then.

For as long as skateboarding has been a cultural mainstay, Vans has too. It’s hard to imagine the sport without the brand — that’s how closely they are connected. The traditional slip-on sneakers are one of the original styles that skateboarders made so covetable! These canvas shoes are a breeze to throw on, and they are comfortable enough to wear all day.

These sneakers are ideal because you can style them in tons of different ways. Seriously! You don’t have to exclusively wear them with denim cutoffs or skinny jeans. These sneakers look effortlessly cool with dresses and skirts, which provides a sleek contrast to a feminine garment. Of course, they come in several different colors and prints. The checker print is a definitive Vans shoe, but you can’t go wrong with the crisp all-white pair.

There’s a reason why nearly 4,000 shoppers have picked up a pair of these Vans. They are one of the most reliable sneakers on the market, and you can score some confidently knowing that they will always look great. You don’t have to be a skater to rock these legendary shoes!

