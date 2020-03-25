These Chunky Versace Sneakers Are the Holy Grail of Street Style

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Chunky sneakers? Just about the coolest thing on the block. They’re a style that just gives and gives and takes nothing in return. We’ve got comfort, a boost in height and a retro and modern style wrapped up in one pair of shoes — and that’s with no blisters or cramped toes to show for it!

Because this style is so popular, however, that means basically every brand on the planet is giving it a go. While the shoe concept is perfection, many brands float somewhere below that line, caring only about the looks rather than the functionality. There’s no point in trying out a trend if it’s not up to snuff, so we have to be careful. We know we’re in safe hands, however, when it comes to huge-name designers!

Get the Versace Jeans Couture Suede and Leather Chunky Sole Sneaker for just $250 at Zappos!

These are the types of sneakers you’ll find yourself wearing every single day, so making a designer investment is a fool-proof choice. These sneakers aren’t even much more than ones from other much less trustworthy brands we see out there. Plus, that feeling of confidence visibly beaming from inside of you when you’re strutting around town wearing these beauties? Priceless.

These Versace Jeans sneakers take a mixed media approach with soft suede, smooth leather and fabric materials. They’re mostly white, but they feature light grey and deep black accents to drive the style home. On the outside, you’ll notice a traditional lace-up closure, leading up to a debossed logo tongue. You’ll find more logo details at the side of the upper and on the back pull-tab. There’s another pull tab just above the tongue that has Us practically shimmying with excitement too — the structured, wrapped, circular shape seriously adding to the flawless design!

Get the Versace Jeans Couture Suede and Leather Chunky Sole Sneaker for just $250 at Zappos!

Perforations at the toe and that chunky platform outsole round out the exciting exterior details, but these shoes aren’t just for show. On the inside you’ll find the padded leather insole ready to take you wherever you want to go with your feet riding in first class luxury!

Wanting to wear these sneakers every day is no problem at all, because they will go with just about anything you have in your closet — even those pieces you haven’t worn in two or three years because you just haven’t figured out the right look. You might not think such a chunky sole would go so well with a satin slip dress or a flowy midiskirt, but the contrast is seriously stunning — and the crisp white of the sneakers is made for that summery type of style! Of course, don’t forget to also pair these with every denim piece you own. Get creative! Just be prepared to find a sudden street style icon looking back at you in the mirror!

Get the Versace Jeans Couture Suede and Leather Chunky Sole Sneaker for just $250 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Versace here and other sneakers available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!