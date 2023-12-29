Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With 2024 almost here, there’s still time to identify your new sartorial aesthetic. Although it’s wintertime, now is a great opportunity to start ideating how you want to elevate your style come spring and summer! One way to do that is to incorporate blazers. Usually, blazers get the reputation of being stuffy and staunch, but they can also be cool and casual! Seriously, trust Us — We found an oversized blazer option which can go anywhere with you, and it’s just $47 on Amazon!

The KIRUNDO women’s oversized blazer is a stylish and casual option with plenty of versatility. It relies on a lightweight polyester material to offer a breezy yet structured fit. It comes in six colors with a back vent for a slight formal touch. For sizing, this blazer ranges from S to XL and is machine washable.

Get the KIRUNDO Women’s Oversized Blazer for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

When styling this blazer, it’s important to keep in mind the event you plan on wearing it to. For example, opt for bold, chunky jewelry and sleek trousers and pumps for a sophisticated night-on-the-town ensemble — or pair it with mules and pants for a versatile office look. Easy breezy!

One happy Amazon reviewer said, “I’ve tried several Blazers from Amazon (including their own brand), and this is probably one of my favorites due to the fit. It’s true to size, and the small fits great up top, even as a 36D. Unless you like your blazers very loose, I would get your true size or size down. I typically am a medium, but I followed the sizing provided on the product listing, and I’m glad I got a small. Buttons across the chest easily, the color is great, the lining feels soft and silky against your skin, and the fit is perfect. Perfect for work, or a date night or brunch with friends.”

One more Amazon reviewer gushed, “I love this green blazer. It is the perfect fit, and it does fit true to size. I typically wear a small or a medium, and the small fits perfectly. I have room for any type of shirt or blouse that I would like to wear underneath. The color is vibrant, and the jacket is well-sewn. I’m excited thinking of all the different outfits that I can get out of this. I liked that the sleeves were comfortable, and they didn’t feel restrictive in any way. You won’t be disappointed adding this to your wardrobe.”

If you still need convincing, a final satisfied Amazon reviewer noted, “The KIRUNDO Women’s Blazer offers a stylish and versatile addition to your wardrobe. This casual blazer is perfect for the fall season, featuring long sleeves and an open front design with buttons. It’s a fashionable choice for work or office wear, and it comes with convenient pockets for added functionality. The blazer keeps you looking chic and put-together while providing a comfortable fit. Whether you’re dressing up for the office or adding a touch of sophistication to your casual outfits, this blazer is a great choice for the fashion-forward woman.”

We’re sold!

