The most common skin concerns are warding off signs of aging and hyperpigmentation. If you’re experiencing one or both mentioned, we have just the thing for you! Our latest potent skincare find comes in the form of a French pharmacy formula that you don’t have to travel for, and it’s $45 at Amazon.

The Vichy LiftActiv B3 Niacinamide Serum is crafted with a highly-concentrated formula that is derm-approved for helping with hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone and signs of aging. It may also boost radiance and leave skin with a firmer appearance.

So how does it work? The serum includes niacinamide (also called vitamin B3), an ingredient for reducing hyperpigmentation. If you’re experiencing discoloration or melasma, this could help smooth skin and give it a more even appearance. Next, the serum has peptides, which are excellent for firming the skin and improving fine lines and wrinkles. Peptides also increase collagen production to increase the skin’s firmness and plumpness.

Lastly, the serum is crafted with glycolic acid, a part of the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) groupings. The glycolic acid gently exfoliates and sloughs off dead skin cells to reveal clearer-looking skin.

Amazon shoppers are impressed with this French correcting serum. “It works,” one shopper said. “I use it mornings and nights!! Many of my brown spots are gone or lightened! Also, I feel many lines have subsided. I have used the highest end serums and many creams with little or no change, but after a month or so this has really worked!! I am beyond thrilled that this affordable serum actually works!”

“This spot corrector serum has worked much better than I thought it would,” another wrote. “All you need is a small amount, and it absorbed into my skin quickly without leaving it feeling tacky or sticky. I actually see a bit of a difference even after a couple of weeks of using this. It has also helped with even out my skin tone, and for the price this is definitely worth a try if you are looking for a great skin serum.”

Even though the serum costs $45, it is as good as the reviews say; it’s worth every penny!

Get the Vichy LiftActiv B3 Niacinamide Serum for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2024, but are subject to change.