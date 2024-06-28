Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re on the fashion side of TikTok at all, there’s a good chance you’ve come across a creator wearing an American flag sweater in some shape or form, since it’s gone majorly viral on the app. And with the Fourth of July holiday officially around the corner, now’s the best time to take part in the trend. To help you scope through all of them, we rounded up the six best American flag sweaters to shop that are currently on the market.

According to influencer-led shopping platform LTK, they’ve seen a whopping 638% jump in searches for this style in the last 60 days. It’s safe to assume that many of those searchers likely saw it on TikTok and wanted to buy for themselves in preparation not only for the holiday, but also for the summer months.

There are all kinds of American flag sweaters out there, but below we rounded up our six top picks. They come from your favorite brands like Hollister, Polo Ralph Lauren and Maurices, but also in different prices so you can find one in your budget. Our personal favorite is the Feorjgp Flag Crew Neck Loose Fit Knit Sweater from Walmart, since it sits at a budget-friendly price point of just $22. Keep scrolling to read about more of our favorite American flag sweaters — all of which will help you ring in the Fourth of July holiday in a stylish and patriotic spirit.

Alsol Lamesa Crew Neck Long Sleeve Knitted Sweater

Coming from one of our favorite places to shop, thanks to free Prime two-day shipping, this flag sweater from Amazon is just $37. It’s the only option on our list that comes in all three patriotic colors: red, white and blue — all with an American flag. It’s made of a 100% acrylic knit fabric, making it one of the most durable options, able to last for several holidays to come.

Hollister American Flag Graphic Crew Sweater

My advice: Don’t sleep on Hollister! The brand has some really quality, trendy styles, like this American Flag Graphic Crew Sweater. This version of the look is made of a cotton and polyester fabric blend, making it perfect for summer since it’ll be breathable. It features a ribbed design on the neckline and cuffs, as well as the bottom hem.

Feorjgp Flag Crew Neck Loose Fit Knit Sweater

Our most affordable option comes from Walmart with their Feorjgp Flag Crew Neck Loose Fit Knit Sweater. It comes in both white and navy blue color options, as well as sizes S to XL.

Tuckernuck Navy Americana Sweater

Though the Tuckernuck Navy Americana Sweater is a pricier version on our list, it has a few things the other sweaters don’t have. Firstly, it features a rolled neck, sleeves and bottom hem, giving it a more vintage-style appeal. Secondly, it’s made of 100% cotton, which will keep you cool in the summer heat. And lastly, but not least, it comes in sizes XS-XXXL.

Polo Ralph Lauren Flag Pullover Sweater

The Polo Ralph Lauren Flag Pullover Sweater is the priciest option on our list, but nothing compares to being able to sport that RL label. It’s also the coolest and most breathable fabric option on our list, made of a cotton and polyester fabric blend. True to the Ralph Lauren aesthetic, it has a “worn-look” vintage style knit that looks like it came from Grandma’s closet (in the best way).

Maurices Americana Open Stitch Sweater

We love this Maurices Americana Open Stitch Sweater for several reasons as well. The first being is it’s made for everybody type, as it’s offered in both standard and plus sizes. Perfect for throwing over a tank top for an afternoon spent on a boat, this sweater is made of an open-knit stitch, which will keep you cool on hot afternoons. Pair it with everything from skirts, to jeans, to shorts and more.