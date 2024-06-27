Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s hard to believe, but the Fourth of July is just a few days away — seriously! Whether you’re going on vacation or attending a barbecue for the upcoming holiday, finding and wearing chic patriotic clothing can be easy! Moreover, we took it upon ourselves to help you find red, white and blue fashion finds — all under $25!
From flowy dresses to structured jeans, Fourth of July fashion doesn’t have to be gaudy — and there’s a fashionable option available for you to shop now! Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 luxe-looking Fourth of July fashion finds that won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!
1. Flow On: We love this striped maxi dress because it has fashionable shoulder ties, and it’s so roomy — just $19!
2. Vacation Energy: This half button tunic dress pairs well with sandals and heels — was $26, now just $15!
3. Easy, Breezy: For those who love staying cool and stylish, this linen dress will help you do just that — just $11!
4. Simple and Sweet: This spaghetti strap dress has a smocked bodice for extra emphasis— just $14!
5. Barbecue Ready: This swing dress is a breezy option that’ll make the heat during the family barbecue bearable — was $19, now just $12!
6. She Means Business: For those who like sleek styles, this shirt dress is a great addition to your summer wardrobe rotation — was $24, now just $19!
7. Bold and Beautiful: This shirt dress has a chic collar and a slight nostalgic silhouette that works for any hot weather activity — just $12!
8. Flounce and Flair: We can’t get enough of this halter maxi dress for its boho sensibilities and sexy edge — was $24, now just $10!
9. Closet Staple: This denim tiered midi dress will prevent you from overheating, and it’s so neutral — was $20, now just $14!
10. Everyday Essential: Calling all minimalists! This sleeveless utility dress has you— just $17!
11. Simple Vibe: This linen knit top coordinates well with jeans and skirts — was $38, now just $25!
12. Structured Elegance: If you like the ease of denim, this high waist denim miniskirt will give you a laid-back look that feels sporty — was $51, now just $23!
13. Boho Babe: These wide leg palazzo pants have a twinge of ’70s nostalgia that we’re sure you’ll love — was $26, now just $20!