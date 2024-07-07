Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It doesn’t take much to elevate your wardrobe. Sometimes it’s as simple as adding a piece or two to achieve your desired look. For rich mom style, it’s all about polished items that deliver a refined look. When it comes to slimming styles, body-hugging fabric that accentuates your curves are a top contender.

Are you looking for elevated pieces that also help slim? Amazon has so many options you need to see. From date night-approved dresses to flowy trousers you can wear to work, check out our top picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Do you remember the viral TikTok “I’m a set girl” craze? Well, we’re still in that era. This soft, sweater-style two-piece set comes with a sleeveless vest and wide-leg pants that make the legs look so long!

2. LBD: When it comes to colors that slim and elevate, black is always a great choice. This long, all-black maxi dress has an elasticized bodice that slims!

3. Cinched Waist: Love a one-shoulder moment? This floral print dress has a one-shoulder tie attachment and a high elastic waistband to cinch!

4. Slouchy Style: We love an easy and breezy fashion moment. This two-piece set totally fits the bill!

5. Pretty Palazzo: These flowy Palazzo pants are so good for casual days. You can wear them when you’re lounging around the house or when you’re laying out on the beach!

6. Puff Sleeves: This vibrant blue blouse has puffed sleeves for shoppers who prefer to conceal their arms!

7. Curve-Loving: As the weather warms up throughout the summer, many of Us are looking for tops we can wear without heavy bras. This luxe short-sleeve shirt fits so snugly you can wear it without a bra!

8. Perfect Serve: Hop on the viral tenniscore trend with the help of these waist-cinching three-pack of tennis skirts!

9. Olive It: You’ll feel like the ultimate rich mom in this silky smooth midi skirt!

10. Boho Babe: Calling all 2024 brides! If you’re hosting any bridal festivities this summer, you can serve Boho-chic style in this flowy white dress!

11. Bodycon Slay: If there’s one fabric we trust to instantly slim, it’s bodycon. This body-hugging tank-style dress is perfect for dressing up or down!

12. Two-Toned: Since we’re on the subject of fabric, rib knits are a great choice too. This spaghetti strap shirt has a color-block design that’s so chic!

13. Maxi Moment: This maxi skirt is so thick, you’ll want to save it for unseasonably cool days. Despite the thick fabric, it comes with an elastic waistband that delivers tummy control!

14. Sweet Stripes: You’ll be comfy and chic in this striped, sleeveless polo shirt!

15. Dressed to Impress: Pull these high-waist trousers out the next time you have a dressy occasion on your calendar!

16. Lovely Ruffles: This tiered maxi skirt is so roomy that it will hide any trouble areas!