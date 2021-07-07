Bootcut Jeans Are Back — This Is the Pair to Buy ASAP

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re not always completely down with throwback trends returning to the mainstream, but we have to admit that we were excited to see bootcut jeans popping up once again. If you’re going for a full ’90s or early 2000s vibe that will look epic on Instagram, bootcut jeans are pretty much an essential!

The way you style a pair of bootcut jeans is what elevates their aesthetic, but you need to find the right ones to get the ball rolling. We think these may be one of the best pairs available right now. Not only are they stylish, they’re slimming too!

Get the Wallflower InstaStretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans with free shipping for just $40, available from Zappos!

These jeans from Wallflower were designed to shape you beautifully, and they’re super comfortable to boot. They’re made from a stretchy type of denim that has spandex in the material. It’s incredibly easy to move in, which isn’t always the case with traditional 100% cotton denim. They have a mid-rise fit that’s not too low but not too high. They’re currently available in a wide variety of washes, so you can easily find a pair that complements your vibe — whether you want a pure black version or a true blue denim shade.

No matter which pair you pick, each of them offers the same style pillars. They have a double-button closure and zipper fly, as well as your typical five-pocket design that’s true to the classic denim look. Holy convenience! The fitted silhouette in the thigh combined with the flare at the bottom is ultra-flattering, and you might be surprised at how amazing you look in them.

Sure, retro trends can be questionable at times (think leg warmers and shoulder pads), but the bootcut jean look has stood the test of time. These jeans are so much more than a nod to the ’90s — they’re a staple in our eyes! While denim duds regularly find their way to high fashion runways, jeans were always intended to be comfortable, and that’s exactly why these wide-leg beauties will forever have a spot in our closets. We’ll always love our skinnies, but we’re so excited to slip into these bootcut jeans as soon as our order arrives from Zappos!

