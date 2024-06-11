Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Linen is totally in right now and we’re not complaining. Lightweight, cooling and smooth, it’s the ideal fabric for hot summer days — not to mention gives you a Greek goddess energy that no other fabric can match. Whether you rock a linen top, bottom, dress or set, rest assured you’ll be looking like a Santorini queen!
If you’re actually taking a trip to Santorini, Greece this summer, good for you . . . you’re a lucky duck! If you’re like the rest of Us and don’t have a fancy European vacay on the agenda (yet), don’t fret — we found 15 linen items that will make every day feel like a luxury vacation.
Walmart has thousands of linen items, but we gathered only the most luxe-looking pieces at prices that almost seem wrong! Read on, dear friends!
Tops
1. Take 21% Off Vince Camuto Tank Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to look like a rich mom! This striped top pairs perfectly with white skirts and blue denim shorts — You save 21%!
2. Take 35% Off Liveday Button-Up Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get more summery than this lightweight sky blue button-up shirt. Grab it in blue or another pastel-like hue — Get 35% Off!
3. Take 25% Off Esigtzo V-Neck Tunic Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: We just found your new favorite everyday top that you’ll want to wear on grocery runs, out to brunch with the girls and even to sleep — You save 25%!
4. Take 42% Off Dazajoo Short-Sleeve Pattern Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: The clearance rack tends to be slim pickings, but not here! This trendy floral tee is everything we want for our summer fashion rotations — Get $42% Off!
Bottoms
5. Take 17% Off Rqyyd Palazzo Pants
Our Absolute Favorite: Linen palazzo pants are beachy, light and rich-looking . . . what more could you ask for? An elastic waistband gives them a nice stretch — Save 17%!
6. Take 31% Off Dovford Striped Pants
Our Absolute Favorite: Not only are vertical stripes a fun addition to your closet, but they’re lengthening, too! Get ready to look two inches taller — You save 31%!
7. Take 25% Off Just My Size Plus Size Shorts
Our Absolute Favorite: These pull-on shorts have a five-inch inseam, an elasticized waist, two side pockets and a drawstring for a custom-feeling fit — Get 25% Off!
8. Take 33% Off Dovford Cargo Capris
Our Absolute Favorite: Capris are in and cargo pants are in, so combine them and you’ll be the trendiest gal in the neighborhood — Save 33%!
9. Take 19% Off Chwgfwl Trouser Pants
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s Euro-girl summer! Nail the aesthetic with a pair of wide-leg trouser pants in either black, khaki, beige or navy — You save 19%!
Dresses
10.. Take 50% Off Beach Lunch Lounge Utility Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re for an ultra-flattering dress that’ll keep you cool all summer long, meet your perfect match (for an insane deal) — You save 50%!
11. Take 11% Off Uppada V-Neck Sundresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a versatile frock? This short-sleeve dress goes down to your knees, giving it a modest flair — Save 11%!
12. Take 12% Off Amidoa Tiered Beach Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: The fact that this tiered mini dress is in the single-digit price range is beyond Us. Plus, black goes with everything — Get 12% Off!
13. Take 61% Off Low Profile Button-Up Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. This shirtdress has a classic button-up style and elegant-looking design for all of your outdoor gatherings — Save 61%!
14. Take 31% Off Mordenmiss Boho Midi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Hidden pockets make this fashionable outfit a functional find, too! The simple design is elegant and luxe — You save 31%!
15. Take 33% Off Wandatree Maxi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing quite like a loose linen dress when it comes to flattering all body types. This dress is a bestseller for a reason — Get 33% Off!
