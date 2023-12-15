17 Warm Weather Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Later

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dreaming of warmer temperatures? Same. I cure the winter blues by shopping for next year’s spring and summer wardrobe. Before you totally write this off, hear me out: Now is the perfect time to buy off-season clothes because many items are steeply discounted.

I’ve been using this handy shopping hack for years now, and I’m pretty sure it’s saved me hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars. Plus, each item I buy is like a little gift to myself that I’ll be able to rediscover once the dreary winter weather has melted away. I found 17 of the most fashionable spring and summer pieces that you won’t want to sleep on (I say this because they’re all on sale!). Get ready to shop till you drop — your future self will thank you.

Tops to Buy Now and Wear Later

1. Is it Springtime Yet? The delicate floral pattern on this lightweight blouse from Dokotoo has us wishing we could bypass winter completely — was $50, now just $27!

2. Closet Staple: A form-fitting quality tank top is the cornerstone of any summer wardrobe. If you don’t want to wait until the weather warms up to wear this one from ZESICA, it does make for a superb layering piece — was $30, now just $24!

3. Perfect for Dates: The romantic silhouette and pretty red hue of this Venus Tie Front Smocked Top makes it ideal for daytime dates. Think: strolling through the park or going for ice cream — was $32, now just $25!

4. Cute and Casual: You know those tops you can just throw on with a pair of jeans and have a nice, cohesive outfit? This camo style from Venus is exactly one of those — was $29, now just $22!

Bottoms to Buy Now and Wear Later

5. Summer Must-Have: No warm weather wardrobe is complete without a pair of linen shorts. This pair from Banana Republic Factory is currently 71% off — was $65, now just $19!

6. Back in Style: Denim skirts are poised to be one of the hottest trends of 2024. We recommend stocking up now, and it doesn’t get much better than this On 34 Denim Mini Skirt. The button detailing and functioning front pockets make it extra cute and practical — was $40, now just $28!

7. Vacation Ready: Planning a tropical vacation? This floral high-low BTBFM skirt was made to be worn by the sea — was $43, now just $35!

8. Classic Denim Shorts: Abercrombie has some of the best denim shorts ever. Many sizes and styles sell out, but there are quite a few sizes left of these highly-rated Mid-Rise Baggy Shorts. Get them while you still can!— was $65, now just $33!

Dresses to Buy Now and Wear Later

9. Show Some Skin: Sure, you may be bundled up now, but when you purchase this superdown cut out dress you’ll have something to look forward to wearing once you’re able to shed all the layers — was $88, now just $43!

10. Wedding Guest Dress: Going to a spring or summertime wedding? Why wait to get your dress, when this off-the-shoulder floral one from Express is currently on sale? — was $128, now just $80!

11. Warm Weather Maxi: Summertime and flowy maxi dresses go hand in hand. We’re currently obsessed with this bright floral design from Billabong — was $100, now just $75!

12. Weekly Wear: Even better than a tank top? A tank dress. This Skims pick will quickly become your most worn item for running errands, lounging and even going out. Dare to be bold and opt for the neon green hue — was $58 now just $29!

13. Beach Please! This Anthropologie Tunic Mini Dress can double as a swimsuit coverup — was $108, now just $60!

Shoes to Buy Now and Wear Later

14. Summer Slides: Need an easy pair of shoes for the warm weather, but don’t want to wear sandals? You really can’t go wrong with a classic pair of Toms slip-ons — was $50, now just $37!

15. Can’t Live Without These: Nothing is worse than realizing last year’s flip flops are completely wrecked… as you’re planning to slip them on. Avoid this situation from happening by stocking up on Havaianas Top Flip Flops. You can get one in each color and end up spending less than $50 — was $20, now just $12!

16. Functional and Fashionable: These Teva Universal Sandals can be worn for so many activities. They keep your feet secure while walking around foreign cities, and the tall flatform makes them appropriate for marathon nights out — was $70, now just $46!

17. Personality Shoes: The most valuable lesson I learned from my stylist is that your shoes should be fun. Go ahead and incorporate bright, bold hues into your feet fashion. These raffia Dolce Vita sandals come in orange, orchid and sea glass — was $80, now just $68!

