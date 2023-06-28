Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let the fireworks begin! Wayfair’s Fourth of July clearance event has kicked off for 2023, meaning there are deals up to 70% off from now through Independence Day. Outdoor and indoor furniture, beautiful decor, handy appliances — practically everything is on sale!

We’ve rounded up some of the very best deals from top categories at Wayfair right now, so what are we waiting for? Let’s get shopping!

The Best Fourth of July Deals at Wayfair

Top Deals

Top Outdoor Furniture Deals!

Top Indoor Furniture Deals!

Top Area Rug Deals!

Top Decor Deals!

More Can’t-Miss Deals

Inbox Zero Koree Standing & Height-Adjustable Desks

A WFH essential!

Was $350 On Sale: $160 You Save 54% See it!

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Truly a product on every home chef’s wish list!

Was $450 On Sale: $380 You Save 16% See it!

Wayfair Sleep™ 10″ Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Comfy, cooling and so affordable!

Was $305 On Sale: $270 You Save 11% See it!

ClosetMaid Overdoor Organizer

No need to take up extra space with giant cabinets when products like this exist!

Was $75 On Sale: $65 You Save 13% See it!

Sand & Stable Wesley Outdoor Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)

The perfect outdoor set!

Was $330 On Sale: $260 You Save 21% See it!

Mercury Row Pedrick Storage Bench

Chic, cozy and so functional!

Was $430 On Sale: $230 You Save 47% See it!

Ebern Designs Gollub Glass Table Vase

This one is bound to capture so many compliments!

Was $70 On Sale: $36 You Save 49% See it!

AllModern Montague Throw Pillow

A small accent that can make a big difference in your home!

Was $55 On Sale: $24 You Save 56% See it!

Zipcode Design Herrod Performance Rug

Warm up a room with this versatile pick!

Was $295 On Sale: $107 You Save 64% See it!

Latitude Run 23″ Desk Lamp With USB and Outlet

The perfect bedside or home office lamp!

Was $56 On Sale: $37 You Save 34% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the clearance event here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: