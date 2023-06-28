Cancel OK
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

Take Up to 70% Off in the Wayfair 4th of July Clearance Event

By
wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance
Fourth of July clearance deals.Wayfair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let the fireworks begin! Wayfair’s Fourth of July clearance event has kicked off for 2023, meaning there are deals up to 70% off from now through Independence Day. Outdoor and indoor furniture, beautiful decor, handy appliances — practically everything is on sale!

We’ve rounded up some of the very best deals from top categories at Wayfair right now, so what are we waiting for? Let’s get shopping!

The Best Fourth of July Deals at Wayfair

Top Deals

Top Outdoor Furniture Deals!

Top Indoor Furniture Deals!

Top Area Rug Deals!

Top Decor Deals!

More Can’t-Miss Deals

Inbox Zero Koree Standing & Height-Adjustable Desks

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-standing-desk
Wayfair

A WFH essential!

Was $350On Sale: $160You Save 54%
See it!

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-kitchenaid-mixer
Wayfair

Truly a product on every home chef’s wish list!

Was $450On Sale: $380You Save 16%
See it!

Wayfair Sleep™ 10″ Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-mattress
Wayfair

Comfy, cooling and so affordable!

Was $305On Sale: $270You Save 11%
See it!

ClosetMaid Overdoor Organizer

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-door-storage
Wayfair

No need to take up extra space with giant cabinets when products like this exist!

Was $75On Sale: $65You Save 13%
See it!

Sand & Stable Wesley Outdoor Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-adirondack-chairs
Wayfair

The perfect outdoor set!

Was $330On Sale: $260You Save 21%
See it!

Mercury Row Pedrick Storage Bench

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-storage-bench
Wayfair

Chic, cozy and so functional!

Was $430On Sale: $230You Save 47%
See it!

Ebern Designs Gollub Glass Table Vase

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-vase-set
Wayfair

This one is bound to capture so many compliments!

Was $70On Sale: $36You Save 49%
See it!

AllModern Montague Throw Pillow

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-throw-pillow
Wayfair

A small accent that can make a big difference in your home!

Was $55On Sale: $24You Save 56%
See it!

Zipcode Design Herrod Performance Rug

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-area-rug
Wayfair

Warm up a room with this versatile pick!

Was $295On Sale: $107You Save 64%
See it!

Latitude Run 23″ Desk Lamp With USB and Outlet

wayfair-fourth-of-july-clearance-desk-lamp
Wayfair

The perfect bedside or home office lamp!

Was $56On Sale: $37You Save 34%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the clearance event here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-prime-day

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Read article
best-e-bike-deals

The Best E-Bike Deals for Summer

Read article
amazon-straw-handbag

Summer Staple! This Straw Handbag Is on Sale for Under $20

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!